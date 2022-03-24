Ex-Golden Lion said to land new deal

The highest draft pick ever made from the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff has landed a five-year, $75 million deal with a new team.

Terron Armstead signed the contract with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins after nine years with the New Orleans Saints, UAPB announced Wednesday. The Dolphins have yet to confirm the transaction.

Armstead was a member of the only UAPB football team to win the Southwestern Athletic Conference football championship outright in 2012 and went on to win eight SWAC indoor and outdoor field titles, in addition to his indoor Most Outstanding Performer award as a junior. He placed as high as 10th in the outdoor NCAA West Regional stage with an 18.73-meter shot put.

After his record 4.71-second 40-yard dash in the NFL scouting combine, the Saints picked Armstead in the third round of the 2013 draft. Armstead returned the favor, earning three Pro Bowl selections.

NBCSports.com ranked the 6-foot-5, 304-pound Armstead, 30, as the top free agent among offensive linemen this offseason.

“He’ll be the most coveted tackle on the market, but his health is a major red flag,” according to an article by Justin Leger on the website. “Armstead has never played a full NFL season and missed nine games due to injury last year. Regardless, plenty of teams will gladly take on that risk given his elite talent.”

According to NBCSportsEdge.com (formerly Rotoworld), Armstead’s deal includes $43.4 million in guarantees.

The Dolphins confirmed a number of big transactions this offseason, most notably the addition of former Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill in exchange for three draft picks this year and two in 2023, and the re-signing of linebacker Elandon Roberts.