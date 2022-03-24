Ex-NFL player from Little Rock to lead public meeting on city’s violence





A Little Rock native who made his name playing professional football with teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions called on Black men in his home city Wednesday to come together and work to solve the growing violence issue within the community.

"I'm not an activist, but something has to be done, something has to be said," Reggie Swinton, a graduate of Little Rock Central High School, said during a news conference Wednesday.

"The murder rate in the city of Little Rock is just outrageous," Swinton said.

Swinton will lead what he calls the Thousand Man Meeting: Us vs Us, at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Capitol. The meeting will cover topics that he believes affect the violence problem in the city, including parenting, mentorship and mutual respect.

"We've got to have a reality check as Black people," said Swinton, who is Black.

The meeting is "not about what the police are doing to us or what white people are doing to us, it's about what we are doing to us," Swinton said, with a focus on how the violence affects the city's Black community.

Swinton said Andre Luckey, who was shot and killed Jan. 21, was like a little brother, and at Luckey's funeral Swinton felt driven to do something for his community.

On Wednesday, he spoke while standing in front of 12 white wooden crosses in an empty lot at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Daisy Bates Drive.

"Mothers cannot take any more dead bodies," Swinton said.

The so-called mock cemetery, which has been tended by Arkansas Stop the Violence for years, marks the number of homicide deaths in the city each year. There have been 14 homicide deaths this year, according to the Little Rock Police Department, but there had been 12 by the end of February.

Swinton and Arkansas Stop the Violence founder Benny Johnson said they believe the city's Black community has grown numb to violence that largely leaves Black men dead.

Citizens get up in arms when a white police officer shoots a Black man, but there is little community concern when Black people shoot each other, said Johnson, who is Black.

Swinton pointed to the outspoken and public Black Lives Matter protests in the city.

"Let's have that same energy when we do something to each other," he said.

Swinton said he believes part of the problem is peoples' self-hate, which leads Black people to be harsh toward each other where they might be more kind and respectful to white people.

He also indicated the need for parents to step up and for children to have mentors and parent figures in their lives.

"Why don't we have enough fathers out there?" Swinton asked, criticizing parents who would not allow community or religious leaders to discipline their children when they act up -- they way they did when Swinton was a teen.

"We got so many babies raising babies," he said.

Johnson acknowledged the economic side of the crimes that are on the rise within the city, saying he has talked with Rep. French Hill about introducing trade programs that would provide well-paying jobs for Black youth.

"Yes, economics has something to do with it," Johnson said.

But Swinton said although racism and economic disparity play parts in the violence, it comes down to how Black men treat each other and how the Black community reacts to it.

"At what point do you continue to blame other people?" Swinton asked.

As well as men, Swinton specifically invited teens and coaches to Sunday's event, calling on sports leaders to serve as mentors.

"We need those of y'all that think we don't need this to come out," Swinton said. "What's said may help your child, may help you."





Pastor Walter Crockran (from left), Reggie Swinton and Benny Johnson discuss during a news conference Wednesday plans for a rally Sunday at the state Capitol to address violent crime in Arkansas. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)





