Former El Dorado police officer sentenced to four years probation

EL DORADO -- Former El Dorado police officer Aaron T. Smith has been sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty to charges including theft of property and tampering with physical evidence, both Class D felonies.

Smith, 33, was also ordered to pay $1,600 in restitution as part of the sentence, which was agreed to as part of a plea deal.

According to an order issued on March 18, charges in a separate case against Smith -- including aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, encouraging suicide in another person and third-degree domestic battery -- were dropped in exchange for his guilty plea to the charges of theft of property and tampering with physical evidence.

Smith was arrested on the theft and tampering charges in April. Following his arrest, Chief Kenny Hickman said in a news release that Smith was "recently accused of engaging in criminal activity that was detailed in an internal report."