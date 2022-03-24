Heber Springs man is 1st Arkansan to plead guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot case

A 78-year-old Heber Springs man is the first Arkansan to enter a guilty plea in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Robert Thomas Snow pled guilty on Thursday to one misdemeanor count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Three other misdemeanor charges will be dropped as part of a plea agreement.

Snow entered the plea from Arkansas via teleconference. The hearing was held remotely by U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly in the District of Columbia.

Sentencing is scheduled for July 7. Snow faces a maximum sentence of six months in jail, a $5,000 fine and five years probation. He has agreed to pay $500 restitution.

Three other Arkansans are charged in connection with the Capitol riot.