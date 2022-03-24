Historic Prairie Grove Revitalization committee again seeks ‘wet’ status for entire city

PRAIRIE GROVE -- A committee called Historic Prairie Grove Revitalization again will seek to place a local option question on the November election ballot to allow alcohol sales within the entire city, according to Jerry Coyle, committee chairman.

Presently, one square mile mainly in the downtown section is dry because of a 1946 vote.

City Attorney Steven Parker said the city voted Sept. 10, 1946, on whether to allow the manufacture or sale of intoxicating liquors within city limits. The vote was 66 in favor of the sale of alcohol and 106 votes against.

Any areas annexed into the city after this election came in as allowing alcohol sales.

Coyle said the committee tried to put the question on the November 2018 ballot but suspended the campaign because it ran out of time to get enough qualified signatures to do so.

"We had a late start," Coyle said.

Coyle said the committee is trying to make the sale of alcohol even across the city, "from one side to the other."

Gabriella's Mexican Restaurant, for example, can offer alcoholic drinks at its new building on Heritage Parkway because that part of town is wet. The restaurant's previous location was in the dry part of town.

Petitions have been placed at different businesses downtown for people who are registered voters within the city. A registered voter can only sign the petition once, Coyle said.

He emphasized signing a petition is not a vote in favor of the question but is "just giving people the opportunity to vote on it."

Coyle said the committee has three other directors but he is the one doing most of the work. Rick Ault, Mitch Martholonew and Mike Fidler are the other directors.

Parker said the city is not involved in gathering signatures to place the question on the ballot. The initiative has to be from the people, he said.

Becky Lewellan, Washington County clerk, said the committee will be required to have signatures from 38% of registered voters as of June 1 to meet the criteria for calling a local option election on the question.

As of March 17, the city had 4,552 registered voters, Lewellan said, meaning if that number does not change by June 1, the committee must have signatures from at least 1,730 registered voters in Prairie Grove.

Lewellan said the committee has filed a copy of the petition with the county clerk's office, as required by state law. The petition says the ballot question will be for or against the manufacture and sale of intoxicating liquors.

Several downtown merchants said they support allowing alcohol sales citywide.

Deidre Mays said she believes it would attract more visitors downtown, especially on the weekends, and could be an incentive for someone interested in opening a business in the area.