



Happy birthday (Mar. 24): Your heart's compass will be magnetized to mutually helpful relationships. Life is energized by what you encounter together. The challenges of work are straightforward. You'll figure out what you need to be good at and then, with persistence, you'll master it.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Someone's decision will affect your future. You eagerly await an answer. Whatever way this goes, there's a way to work it to your advantage. Start thinking about all your plans and contingencies.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Resist the urge to prove yourself. The ones who know about your kind of talent will see it in you immediately, and the clueless ones never will, so there's no point in trying to impress them.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): A small group will become more and more important to you in the weeks to come. As you participate in activities and learn more about its members, you will gradually develop a deeper connection.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Your knowledge of human nature will help you attain your goals. You're well aware of how people tend to want what they can't have. Work with that principle. Build a sense of scarcity into your offer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You want to move a mountain, so little by little you will make it move. This will occur with one simple action you can repeat hundreds if not thousands of times.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You will pursue higher education and develop your sharp mind. The ability to remember names and faces will help you advance your political and professional goals. Financial barriers will fall.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You've a talent for organization and you'll arrange the environment to make it easier to keep it clean and orderly. It's amazing what a few well-placed bins can accomplish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Prescient information pops to mind. What's the difference between intuition and imagination? You'll get the sense of knowing something immediately without understanding how you could. That's intuition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you're not sure why you're so popular lately, it could be the charmingly unpredictable element you bring to conversation. Quite the opposite of the usual interactions, your contributions are unexpected.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A lot of people have ideas, but far fewer have the bold determination to follow through. Consider yourself among the elite. Planning is a pleasure. Get as much on paper as you can now while you're thinking clearly.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): When someone says you can't do it, it's like the gunshot that starts the race. Anything worth doing will have its share of naysayers. Have fun proving them wrong.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Because you're so organized, the expected work goes efficiently and the unexpected challenges are manageable too. You'll be confident and relaxed whether things are going according to plan or not.

COSMIC TOLL ROADS

A lunar conflict puts a tollgate on the freeway of life. If you’ve been down this road already, you were expecting it. You may even have a fast pass to prove it. But with these strong Aries solar vibes, many find themselves on new routes. It’s time to see if you can find enough change in the car to satisfy the coin slot.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Few performers have bound and held the public imagination better than the enchained escape artist Harry Houdini. To this day Houdini is commonly called for in seance circles around the world on his birthday and on Halloween night. The fiery Aries had Venus in this risk-taking sign as well. Mercury in Pisces is the stuff of intuitive artists. Uranus in Leo signified a passion for show business.



