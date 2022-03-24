In shift, Taliban decide not to let girls into class

KABUL, Afghanistan -- Afghanistan's Taliban rulers decided against reopening schools Wednesday to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community.

The decision was confirmed by a Taliban official. The international community has urged Taliban leaders to reopen schools and give girls and women their right to public spaces.

The reversal was so sudden that the Education Ministry was caught off guard Wednesday, the start of the school year, as were schools in parts of the Afghan capital of Kabul and elsewhere in the country.

Aid organizations said the move exacerbated the uncertainty surrounding Afghanistan's future as the Taliban leadership seems to struggle while it shifts from fighting to governing.

U.S. Special Representative Thomas West tweeted his "shock and deep disappointment" about the decision, calling it "a betrayal of public commitments to the Afghan people and the international community."

He said the Taliban had made it clear that all Afghans have a right to education, adding, "For the sake of the country's future and its relations with the international community, I would urge the Taliban to live up to their commitments to their people."

The Norwegian Refugee Council, which spends about $20 million annually to support primary education in Afghanistan, was still waiting for official word from the Taliban about canceling the classes for girls above the sixth grade.

Berenice Van Dan Driessche, advocacy manager for the council, said their representatives had not gotten official word of the change as of Wednesday night, and that girls in the 11 provinces where they work had gone to school but were sent home.

The committee's staff in the provinces "reported a lot of disappointment and also a lot of uncertainty" about the future, she said. They said that in some areas, teachers said they would continue to hold classes for the girls until the Taliban issued an official order.

Waheedullah Hashmi, external relations and donor representative with the Taliban-led administration, told reporters the decision not to reopen was made late Tuesday night.

"We don't say they will be closed forever," Hashmi added.

U.N. special representative Deborah Lyons will try to meet Thursday with the Taliban to ask them to reverse their decision, U.N. spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

Earlier in the week, a statement by the Education Ministry had urged "all students" to return when classes resumed Wednesday.

On Tuesday, ministry spokesman Mawlvi Aziz Ahmad Rayan had told reporters that all girls would be allowed back to school, although the Taliban administration would not insist on it in those areas where parents were opposed or where schools could not be segregated.

He was reluctant to give details but promised if schools can meet these conditions, "there would no issue for them" to begin classes for girls in the higher grades.

"In principle, there is no issue from the ministry side, but as I said, it is a sensitive and cultural issue," he added.

The decision also came as the movement's leadership has been summoned to southern Kandahar by the Taliban leader, Haibatullah Akhunzada, amid reports of a Cabinet shakeup, according to an Afghan leader who is also a member of the leadership council. He spoke on condition of anonymity.

The official said it was possible that some senior interim Cabinet positions could be changed.

The Taliban were ousted in 2001 by a U.S.-led coalition and returned to power after America's departure last year.

Girls have been banned from school beyond the sixth grade in most of the country since the Taliban's return. Universities opened earlier this year in much of the country, but since taking power the Taliban edicts have been erratic. While a handful of provinces continued to provide education to all, most provinces closed educational institutions for girls and women.

"We did everything the Taliban asked in terms of Islamic dress, and they promised that girls could go to school, and now they have broken their promise," said Mariam Naheebi, a journalist who spoke to reporters.

FILE - Afghan students leave school classes in a primary school in Kabul, Afghanistan on March 27, 2021. In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade six, a Taliban official said Wednesday, March 23, 2022 on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)



Education Ministry spokesman Mawlvi Aziz Ahmad Rayan speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Afghanistan's Taliban rulers unexpectedly decided against reopening schools Wednesday to girls above the sixth grade, reneging on a promise and opting to appease their hard-line base at the expense of further alienating the international community. (AP Photo/Mohammed Shoaib Amin)



FILE - Girls walk upstairs as they enter a school before class in Kabul, Afghanistan on Sept. 12, 2021. In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade six, a Taliban official said Wednesday, March 23, 2022 on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)



Berenice Van Dan Driessche, right, advocacy manager for the Norwegian Relief Committee, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. The Norwegian Relief Committee, which spends about $20 million annually to support primary education in Afghanistan, was still waiting for official word from the Taliban about canceling the classes for girls above the sixth grade. (AP Photos/Mohammed Shoaib Amin)



FILE - Afghan girls participate in a lesson at Tajrobawai Girls High School in Herat, Afghanistan on Nov. 25, 2021. In a surprise decision the hardline leadership of Afghanistan's new rulers has decided against opening educational institutions to girls beyond Grade six, a Taliban official said Wednesday, March 23, 2022 on the first day of Afghanistan's new school year. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

