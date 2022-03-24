• Chuck Heirsch of Arabi, La., was among the neighbors who rushed to help when a couple was "traumatized from taking that 'Wizard of Oz' ride" as their house was lifted into the air by a tornado and dropped in the middle of the street, after which they had to wait for firefighters to rescue their daughter who was on a breathing machine and stuck inside the home.

• Sgt. Kevin Gibson of the San Diego police said a man died, despite a helmet and CPR efforts, after he jumped from a balcony at a high-rise apartment building and his parachute apparently failed to open.

• Richard Arend, a former professor at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, will get $625,000 to settle his lawsuit alleging that he was fired for blowing the whistle on a scandal over business school rankings, with false data submitted to the Princeton Review.

• Elliot Sterling, 33, of Baton Rouge awaits sentencing after being convicted of using his educational consulting business to funnel $1.4 million in student aid to his own bank accounts as well as falsifying records to get a covid-19 relief loan while spending $253,000 at casinos in three states.

• Elena Dinverno and her attorney will get nearly $190,000 as the Rochester, Mich., School District settles a lawsuit accusing it of making phone calls that caused her to be fired from her marketing job after she criticized the School Board's covid-19 policies in Facebook groups.

• President Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany, recently elected to a second term in a post that's ceremonial but invested with moral authority, tested positive for covid-19 and is isolating with mild symptoms.

• Sheriff Ron Puckett of Morgan County, Ala., said people "can make mistakes" as he apologized after one deputy was let go and another was disciplined for refusing to wear masks while off duty and flying to Tampa, Fla.

• Anna George of the Tennessee Aquarium said the debris collected in the Seabin project, with 18 capture devices to be installed along the 652-mile Tennessee River, will go on display to teach people how litter continuously flows.

• Mack Rutherford, 16, took off from an airstrip near Sofia, Bulgaria, in an attempt to become the youngest person to fly around the world solo in a small plane, following in the lofty footsteps of his 19-year-old sister, Zara, who in January set the record as the youngest woman to do so.