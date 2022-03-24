It’s all about the base





The first day of U.S. District Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson's confirmation hearing amounted to an all-too-typical waste of the public's time. It was devoted to the posturing of shamelessly self-promoting politicians.

The Senate Judiciary Committee could have saved time and breath by getting right to it. Members could have proceeded directly to softball Democratic questions and hardball Republican ones. Then they could move expeditiously to vote along party lines to get Jackson confirmed as the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

But Monday's proceeding was akin to the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. Participants gathered in their flag-carrying packs to peacock their way around the track.

There was real competition, though. I'd call it subtext except it was the main text.

Presidentially aspiring Republican senators happening to sit on the committee and hoping to appeal to the right-wing base used the occasion to audition for 2024. I refer to Ted Cruz of Texas, Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Josh Hawley of Missouri.

I thought I'd analyze each audition and assign a grade in the context of appeal to the conservative base, which was the point. Grades on broad merit would be considerably lower. But this was an early Republican heat. The real race against all qualifiers will be graded later.

First there is Hawley, last seen raising an arm in celebration with the insurrectionists of Jan. 6, 2021. There he was Monday, behaving oddly with Milquetoast pleasantness toward Jackson, saying he had so enjoyed his private visit with her and admired her forthrightness and candor.

Then Hawley limited his remarks to framing the questions he'd be asking when the actual hearing commenced the next day. He cited seven cases, saying only that they concerned him and that he looked forward to receiving Judge Jackson's candid explanation.

He rallied from this damaging appearance of decency only in that all seven cases were about child pornography. In each, Jackson, as a district federal judge, had sentenced convicted offenders to lighter sentences than she could have imposed. Going easy on child pornographers is a charge the conservative base can bite into.

Hawley's seeming friendliness toward the hated opposition had him flirting with a "D." But invoking child pornography as a partisan issue rallied him to a "C."

Cruz dispensed with any attempt at pleasantness, having given that up as a practical matter years ago. He went straightaway to lecturing Judge Jackson on the importance of senators holding judgeship nominees accountable, considering that, as he saw it, the Supreme Court over the years had taken unconstitutional power unto itself and defied the will of the people and their elected representatives.

It was a fair-enough point generally, since there is both Roe v. Wade on one hand and Citizens United on the other. But it sufficed for Cruz in specific partisan terms as a pander to the right considering that the right has no self-awareness in seeing everything through a left-hating prism.

Cruz then assailed the Democrats for having made circuses of the confirmation hearings for Robert Bork and Brett Kavanaugh.

It was altogether dated and uneventful, a C-minus for Cruz.

Now, for Your Boy Tom Cotton, the snarling Dardanelle Sand Lizard: He welcomed Judge Jackson and her family to the proceeding and congratulated her on her nomination. Then, without segue or context, he hauled off and said, "The Biden administration is waging a war on the rule of law, separation of powers and the Constitution. The lawlessness of this administration highlights the importance of judges who faithfully apply the law."

For the next nine minutes, he didn't mention Judge Jackson or her nomination. Instead, he flailed against Biden administration liberals on guns, vaccines and such "racist vitriol as critical race theory." He lamented leftist anarchists taking to the street in the summer of 2020. He said nothing of invaders of the U.S. Capitol in early 2021.

All of that, Cotton said, produced a "breakdown of society" that obligated Jackson to answer all critical questions in the coming days rather than evade them on the time-honored premise that judgeship nominees shouldn't discuss specific legal disputes. He said you can't lean on precedent when, as a nominee for the Supreme Court, you are in line to be the one setting the precedent.

(DROP CAP) And that, boys and girls, is how a right-wing presidential aspirant smartly abuses a U.S. Supreme Court confirmation hearing to fortify his bona fides for the next presidential primary.

Cotton's performance would warrant an "A" except for the presentation, which was so harsh and off-putting that it brought down the grade, though only to a "B-plus." Again, this was a mere qualifying heat for right-wing appeal. Harshness is demanded.

Through it all, there was one relevant test for Judge Jackson. It was of her judicial temperament. Could she sit through the aforementioned without once rolling her eyes?

She passed.

John Brummett, whose column appears regularly in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, is a member of the Arkansas Writers' Hall of Fame. Email him at jbrummett@arkansasonline.com. Read his @johnbrummett Twitter feed.







