Police: 1 injured in Jonesboro shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Chestnut Street in Jonesboro on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers dispatched to a shooting call in the 900 block of Chestnut Street around 4 p.m. discovered 19-year-old William Paxton Haskins suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to a report from Jonesboro police.

Haskins was transported to an area hospital and was in stable condition, police spokesperson Sally Smith said on Thursday.

K-9s were deployed to assist with tracking the suspected gunman, who reportedly fled on foot, according to authorities. Smith said no arrests had been made in the shooting, however.











