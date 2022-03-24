Jordan gets promotion at UAPB





Chris Jordan will be promoted to director of sports performance at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff, Athletic Director Chris Robinson announced Wednesday.

Jordan has worked with UAPB athletics since 2021 as the assistant strength coach.

"Over the course of his career, Jordan has focused on day one in building strong relationships with student-athletes, staff and helping the young men and women each day to become the best individual they can be on and off the field," according to a news release.

Before coming to UAPB, Jordan served as the director for sports performance for Bryant Public Schools, where the Hornets football team won three straight state championships with a combined record of 56-8 from 2016-21.

Jordan was at Arkansas State University, where he worked with the football program and all Olympic sports from 2015-2016. Jordan also worked directly with the women's bowling program, which won the Sun Belt Conference championship in 2016.

Prior to going to Arkansas State, Jordan spent time at his alma mater, the University of Central Arkansas, as an intern from 2012-15.

Jordan is a 2004 graduate of UCA with a bachelor's degree in exercise science. He was a five-year letterman for the Bears football team.





Chris Jordan





