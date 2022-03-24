Justice OK’d in California milestone

LOS ANGELES -- A San Diego appeals judge who is the daughter of Mexican immigrants was confirmed Tuesday as the first Latina to serve on the California Supreme Court.

Justice Patricia Guerrero was approved by a 3-0 vote of the Commission on Judicial Appointments to fill the vacancy left by Associate Justice Mariano-Florentino Cuellar, who stepped down last year to become president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

Guerrero, 50, grew up in the agricultural Imperial Valley and has worked as prosecutor, law firm partner and superior court judge and is on the state's 4th District Court of Appeal. She will be sworn in Monday by Gov. Gavin Newsom, who nominated her.

Guerrero, who was praised by colleagues and members of the panel that included Attorney General Rob Bonta and Supreme Court Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, said she was humbled by the historic significance of her elevation to the court.

She said she stood on the shoulders of her grandparents and parents who immigrated from Mexico to give their children a better life.

"As I've tried to express, this is not just about me, or really even just about my parents, but it's about so many others just like us," Guerrero said. "This is a story of the American dream, the belief that with hard work, perseverance and opportunities, anything is possible. And for that I am thankful."

Guerrero was confirmed after a hearing at the Supreme Court in San Francisco with no opposition. Cantil-Sakauye opened the hearing by saying it was a joyful occasion.

Supporters praised the breadth of Guerrero's career, her legal writing and her ability to find consensus with other judges.

The State Bar Commission on Judicial Nominees Evaluation found her exceptionally well qualified for the state's highest court.

"Justice Guerrero is phenomenal on multiple levels," said Stella Ngai, chair of the commission. "She is universally lauded for her superior intellect, clear writing, judicial temperament, work ethic and compassion."

In 2020, Newsom nominated the first openly gay justice, Martin Jenkins, who is the third Black person to serve on the court.

Guerrero said she hoped her appointment would serve as a tribute to her mother, a babysitter who recently died from breast cancer and had emphasized the importance of education and told her children there no limitations on what they could accomplish.

Guerrero choked up as she spoke about her mother, saying she waited until the end of her remarks because she didn't think she could get through them if she discussed her sooner.

"She taught us to be strong, compassionate, and independent," she said. "She showed us the importance of family. She showed us to thank God for our blessings. And she showed us that we should help other people when we can. She sacrificed everything for us."

