Lawmaker gets look at UAM ag building

State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw, R-Hermitage, visited the University of Arkansas at Monticello on Friday to view progress on renovations to the agriculture building, which began in February.

Wardlaw was instrumental in gathering supplemental funding to renovate the agriculture building, helping to secure $250,000 from Gov. Asa Hutchinson. UAM has provided the rest of the funding for the $613,193 project, according to a news release.

“With the help of Governor Asa Hutchinson and his Rainy Day Fund, we were able to fund the remodel of the agriculture building to a level that students can be proud of for years to come,” Wardlaw said.

Hutchinson’s financial contribution allowed UAM to expand the project. The agriculture building is undergoing a total renovation that includes classrooms, laboratories, faculty offices, a new student lounge and the auditorium.

The renovated auditorium will serve as a large classroom space and a location to hold presentations for people from agriculture, industry and the community. Renovations to two exterior structures — the soils lab building and the greenhouse — are also included in the project, according to the release.

Wardlaw graduated with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture degree from UAM in 2002.

“It makes me feel proud to be a UAM alum, to come back and see how attractive the campus looks and how strong the agriculture program will be for years to come,” Wardlaw said.

UAM Chancellor Peggy Doss, attended the tour with Wardlaw and thanked him for his contributions to the project.

“It is so important to have Representative Wardlaw here today because he is a graduate of UAM who understands the UAM agriculture program’s impact on the agriculture industry and economy in the state, including research that is significant to the agriculture in our region,” Doss said.

“As a state representative, he has been our champion in promoting agriculture and renovations at UAM, and today, we want him to see the progress that we are making in renovating our agriculture building to be a state-of-the-art facility for our undergraduate and graduate students, faculty and researchers. I cannot thank Representative Wardlaw enough for what he has done to make this possible for UAM,” Doss said.

The UAM agriculture program is housed in the College of Forestry, Agriculture & Natural Resources. Students graduate with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture degree and can choose between five specializations: agribusiness, animal science, plant and soil science, site specific management and general agriculture.