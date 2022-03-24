The experiment failed

I am strongly in favor of keeping time the same all year. But I side with permanent Standard Time.

Remember the last time we experimented with Daylight Saving Time in the winter of 1973-74? It was no fun walking in the dark across campus for that 8 o'clock class.

MICHAEL McKINNEY

Little Rock

Impressed by writer

I read Gwen Faulkenberry’s column (“Where are our fearless leaders?”) for the first time Sunday. I was very impressed, for I had mistakenly written her off as a writer with an obviously domestic slant, a misread conjured to mind by no more than her gender and the smiling artist’s depiction at the top of her column.

Shame on me. For it got me thinking again—why are the wiser thoughts always coming at us from somewhere in the middle of the political spectrum? I especially agreed with her take on the current political ads playing on television, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ in particular, where sowing division and praising censorship are presented as passing humor. The ad leaves me cringing as well, for it is a page right out of Trump’s playbook.

I truly hope that Huckabee Sanders reads Faulkenberry’s column and maybe, just maybe, experiences an epiphany of sorts: like how not to lead a diverse population of thinking Arkansans.

DANE BUXBAUM

Little Rock

Only path to peace

The war in Ukraine has showed Russia how to take Moldova, China how to take Taiwan, Iran to take Lebanon and Yemen and whatever else it wants, and convinced North Korea not to ever give up its nukes. Threaten nuclear war and everyone else backs down. We should have called Vladimir Putin’s bluff but we have instead thrown Ukraine and Moldova to the Russian wolves.

How many years have we had sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela that have had no effect on regime change? It won’t work on Russia either. Joe Biden has projected weakness from day one, and the Ukrainians are paying for it in blood. The only way to have peace is to be prepared for war.

JOE CROMWELL

White Hall