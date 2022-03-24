Lisa Kelley-Gibbs: In crisis, all bets are off; lawyer forgets her own advice

"The main business of a lawyer is to take the romance, the mystery, the irony, the ambiguity out of everything he touches."

-- Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia

There are a number of reasons I became a lawyer. "No" and "why" were my first words. I'll argue with a fence post. It seemed better than being a snake milker or chicken sexer, though I'm no longer so sure.

Maybe I became a lawyer to drive my husband crazy. I mean, who wouldn't want a wife who uses pie charts, spreadsheets and transparent overlays when having a disagreement? Or who takes the thrill out of watching police procedurals by exclaiming, "That's all Hollywood! That would never happen!" or "Don't EVER do that if you're stopped by the cops!"?

Even though I draft wills, trusts and deeds all day now, my prior work history and undergraduate degree were in criminal justice. So while "death and dirt" is my daily gig, I remember the things taught to me in the days I spent with retired FBI agents and law enforcement: Don't admit anything. Don't agree to anything. Don't offer anything. It doesn't matter if you're innocent -- don't offer a search of your house or vehicle. Don't say anything other than your name and that you want to speak to your attorney. Got it?

Got it. I remember all. Too bad I don't do what I remember.

I had a doozy of a wreck last week. For longtime readers of this column, no, I wasn't driving my beloved classic truck "Blue Belle." Belle was safe in the garage, thankfully. I was driving the recent addition to our household -- an older model, two-door white Jeep affectionately dubbed " 'Mini' Pearl." Pearl took a hit and did what a good vehicle should. She protected me at great sacrifice. Now, she awaits her fate as to whether she goes to the hospital or the morgue. I remain hopeful for the former.

After the accident, I clamored out of Pearl, checked on the other driver, and proceeded to do everything you're not supposed to do. By the time I stopped talking, I'd taken responsibility for the wreck, the 2020 election results and the war in Ukraine. My inner voice was screaming "Shut your pie hole!" But I just couldn't do it.

This is why you should never represent yourself ("or have a fool for a client," as the saying goes). It's not that you don't know what to do. It's that you can't do what you know to do when you know to do it. It's personal. Your emotions wrestle with adrenaline, and mire you in the weeds. Lawyers are trained to strip the weeds and stay with bare facts.

But during our own crises, we act like anyone else. After the wreck, I needed to check my briefs rather than write them. I know things will get sorted out eventually. Everyone was OK, and that's what's important. In the meantime, I'm trying to enjoy Blue Belle and read about chicken sexing. It's putting me in a foul mood.