Police beat: Man arrested in LR on gun, drug counts





Man arrested in LR on gun, drug counts

Little Rock police detectives arrested a man Tuesday who had drugs and guns at an apartment complex, according to an arrest report.

Detectives approached Jesus Perez, 28, of Little Rock in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 5300 Baseline Road just before 2 p.m. Perez was swapping a battery from one car in the lot to another.

Officers saw a glass pipe in the floorboard of one of the cars and arrested Perez, who had a crystal substance and a mushroom substance on his person, the report states.

Detectives searched the apartment unit Perez left and the two cars, finding three rifles, a pistol and more drugs and paraphernalia, according to the report.

Perez is charged with six felonies: simultaneous possession of drugs and guns, maintaining a drug premises, proximity to certain facilities, two drug possession charges and a drug paraphernalia charge.

Police make arrest in rape of teenager

Jacksonville police on Tuesday arrested a man who is charged with raping a 15-year-old, according to an arrest report.

A detective interviewed Justin Romp, 29, of Jacksonville, who said he was like a father figure to a 15-year-old and had had sex with the child at least once, the report said.

Romp faces one felony charge of rape.

Man faces charges in road-rage case

A Bryant man faces three felony aggravated assault charges after he pointed a gun at another vehicle during a road rage incident, according to an arrest report.

The Arkansas State Police arrested Michael Anderson, 61, around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday after police said he brandished a pistol at three people in another vehicle.



