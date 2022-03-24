Moderna says shots help kids under 6





Moderna's covid-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, the company announced Wednesday -- a development that paves the way for the youngest kids to be vaccinated by summer if regulators agree.

Moderna said that in the coming weeks, it will ask regulators in the U.S. and Europe to authorize two small-dose shots for children under 6. The company also is seeking to have larger doses cleared for older children and teens in the U.S.

The nation's 18 million children under 5 are the only age group not yet eligible for vaccination.

Moderna said early study results show that the young children develop high levels of virus-fighting antibodies from shots containing a quarter of the dose given to adults. Once Moderna submits its full data, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration will have to determine if that marker means the children are as protected against severe illness as adults.

"The vaccine provides the same level of protection against covid in young kids as it does in adults. We think that's good news," said Dr. Stephen Hoge, Moderna's president.

But that key antibody finding isn't the whole story. Covid-19 vaccines aren't as effective against the super-contagious omicron mutant -- in people of any age -- and Moderna's study found the same trend. There were no severe illnesses during the trial, but the vaccine was only about 44% effective at preventing milder infections in babies up to age 2. It was nearly 38% effective in preschoolers.

"Not a home run," but the shots still could be helpful for the youngest children, said Dr. Jesse Goodman of Georgetown University, a former FDA vaccine chief. He said the high antibody levels seen in the study "should translate into higher efficacy against severe infections."

Some parents say even a little protection would be better than leaving their youngest children unvaccinated.

"I don't care if it's even 15[%] or 20%," said Lauren Felitti of Gaithersburg, Md. Her 4-year-old son Aiden, who's at extra risk because of a heart condition, was hospitalized for eight days with covid-19, and she's anxious to vaccinate him to lessen the chance of a reinfection.

"It was very scary," Felitti said. "If there's a chance that I'm able to keep him protected, even if it's a small chance, then I'm all for it."

Moderna's competitor Pfizer currently offers kid-size doses for school-age children and full-strength shots for those 12 and older. The company is testing even smaller doses for children under 5 but had to add a third shot to its study when two didn't prove strong enough. Those results are expected by early April.

If the FDA eventually authorizes vaccinations from either company for little kids, there still would be another hurdle. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends who should get them, and Goodman said there may be debate about shots for higher-risk children or everyone under 5.

Vaccinating the littlest children "has been somewhat of a moving target over the last couple of months," said Dr. Bill Muller of Northwestern University, who is helping study Moderna's pediatric doses. "There's still, I think, a lingering urgency to try to get that done as soon as possible."

STUDY RESULTS

While covid-19 generally isn't as dangerous to children as to adults, some do become severely ill. The CDC says about 400 children younger than 5 have died from covid-19 since the pandemic's start. The omicron variant hit children especially hard, with those under 5 hospitalized at higher rates than at the peak of the previous delta surge.

The younger the child, the smaller the dose being tested. Moderna enrolled about 6,900 kids under 6 -- including babies as young as 6 months -- in a study of the 25-microgram doses.

















While the study wasn't large enough to detect very rare side effects, Moderna said the small doses were safe and that mild fevers, like those associated with other common pediatric vaccines, were the main reaction.

Hudson Diener, 3, only briefly cried when getting test doses at Stony Brook Medicine in Commack, N.Y. His parents welcomed the study results and hope to learn that Hudson received the vaccine and not dummy shots.

"We are really hoping to get the answer we're looking for soon so we can take a deep breath," said Hudson's mom, Ilana Diener. Wednesday's news should "hopefully be a step closer for his age group to be eligible for the vaccine very soon," she said.

Boosters have proved crucial for adults to fight omicron, and Moderna is testing those doses for children as well -- either a third shot of the original vaccine or an extra dose that combines protection against the original virus and the omicron variant.

Parents may find it confusing that Moderna is seeking to vaccinate the youngest children before it's cleared to vaccinate teens. While other countries have already allowed Moderna's shots to be used in children as young as 6, the U.S. has limited its vaccine to adults.

The FDA hasn't ruled on Moderna's earlier request to expand its shots to 12- to 17-year-olds because of concern about a very rare side effect. Heart inflammation sometimes occurs in teens and young adults, mostly males, after receiving either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. Moderna is getting extra scrutiny because its shots offer a far higher dose than Pfizer's.

The company said Wednesday that, armed with additional evidence, it is updating its FDA application for teen shots and requesting a green light for 6- to 11-year-olds, too. Hoge said he's optimistic the company will be able to offer its vaccine "across all age groups in the United States by the summer."

Moderna said its original adult dose -- two 100-microgram shots -- is safe and effective in 12- to 17-year-olds. For elementary school-age kids, it's using half the adult dose.

About 1.5 million adolescents have used the Moderna vaccine in other countries, "and so far we've seen very reassuring safety from that experience," Hoge said.

The heart risk also seems linked to puberty, and regulators in Canada, Europe and elsewhere recently expanded Moderna vaccinations to kids as young as 6.

"That concern has not been seen in the younger children," said Northwestern's Muller.

SUBVARIANT'S PREVALENCE

Meanwhile, the recently emerged variant of the coronavirus called BA.2 that has driven a wave of cases in Europe now accounts for as much as 70% of new infections in many parts of the United States, according to an estimate from the genomics company Helix.

The estimate from Helix, which conducts genomic sequencing on virus samples, comes amid concerns that Europe's surge in infections will be replicated in coming weeks in the United States, where caseloads have often trailed those in Europe by roughly a month.

It's clear that BA.2, officially considered a subvariant of omicron, is gaining traction as the previously dominant lineage of omicron subsides. In two or three weeks, "everything in the Northeast is going to be BA.2," predicted Jeremy Luban, a virologist at the University of Massachusetts Medical School.

Natalie Dean, a biostatistics expert at Emory University, noted that Britain had only a brief lull between its omicron wave and a surge from BA.2. That surprised her, and she suspects it could be repeated in the United States.

"I would have expected a longer lag period," Dean said. "It tells me something could pick up here again, too, sooner than I would have guessed."

The CDC on Tuesday reported that BA.2 accounts for 35% of coronavirus infections nationally, up from 22% a week ago. In New England, the CDC reported, BA.2 accounts for 55% of new infections, compared with 39% last week. The Helix data is more up-to-date and includes samples from many states, including California, Florida, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Michigan and Texas, Helix chief scientist Will Lee said.

"I think cases are going to start going up again. I think I'm not going out on a limb too much in saying that," Lee said.

So far, no broad surge of new cases has emerged in the United States. There are so many variables at work when it comes to coronavirus transmission -- including human behavior, perhaps the hardest factor to predict or measure -- that disease experts cannot say with confidence whether and when a new wave will materialize. A wave of significant magnitude would be the sixth since the virus arrived in early 2020.

Another surge probably would not be as intense as what was seen in the depths of winter, when omicron sickened tens of millions of people and killed tens of thousands in a matter of weeks. Nor is it believed that a new wave of cases would shift dramatically the policies of the Biden administration and those of institutions and private businesses that are calling staffers back to offices.

Downtown areas are busy again, and students have dropped masks in schools. A federal mask mandate for air travel remains in effect until April 18 but could be lifted at that point. More than 2 million people have gone through airport security checkpoints each of the past five days, according to Transportation Security Administration data, and although the numbers are not quite back to pre-pandemic levels, they are inching in that direction. Even the CDC is tentatively planning for employees to return to its Atlanta campus in mid-April.

As the country has moved firmly into a fully reopened position, the CDC has issued guidelines that make masking no longer recommended in 99% of the nation's counties. If there is a surge, the response appears likely to be governed at the personal level, as people decide whether and when to resume masking and social distancing.

"It would take a catastrophic event before we would see major restrictions put back in place," said Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Information for this article was contributed by Lauran Neergaard, Emma H. Tobin and Ben Finley of The Associated Press; and by Joel Achenbach and Lena H. Sun of The Washington Post.

FILE - A health worker administers a dose of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic at the Norristown Public Health Center in Norristown, Pa., Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers. The company announced early findings from a study of children younger than 6 on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)



Dr. Barry Diener and Ilana Diener hold their son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)



Ilana Diener plays with her son, Hudson, 3, at home in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021, before an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial. On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)



Ilana Diener holds her son, Hudson, 3, during an appointment for a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trial in Commack, N.Y. on Nov. 30, 2021. On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine works in babies, toddlers and preschoolers, and if regulators agree it could mean a chance to finally start vaccinating the littlest kids by summer. (AP Photo/Emma H. Tobin)







A health worker conducts coronavirus testing Wednesday at an outdoor site in Beijing. The fast-spreading BA.2 variant of the virus is testing China’s zero-tolerance strategy and raising alarms in the U.S. (AP/Andy Wong)





