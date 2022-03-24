



• "West Side Story" star Rachel Zegler may get her Oscars moment after all. The 20-year-old rising Hispanic actor has been invited to be a presenter at the ceremony, according to a report in The Hollywood Reporter. The gesture came after Zegler, who plays Maria, posted on social media that she had not been invited and would be rooting for "West Side Story" from her couch. The Steven Spielberg film is nominated for seven Academy Awards, including best picture, director and supporting actress for Ariana DeBose. Zegler's post drew a lot of attention, as many people couldn't fathom why the lead of a best-picture nominee wouldn't be included. "I hope some last minute miracle occurs and I can celebrate our film in person but hey, that's how it goes sometimes, I guess," Zegler wrote on Instagram on Sunday. "Thanks for all the shock and outrage -- I'm disappointed, too. But that's OK. So proud of our movie." Best-picture nominees are allotted tickets by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which the film's studio then doles out. Presenters and individual nominees get a pair of tickets, and other spots go to the broadcaster, sponsors and academy members. Zegler, who is not nominated, has yet to comment on the word of an invitation. It's unclear if she'd be able to attend on short notice, as she's currently starring as Snow White in a production filming in London. Russ Tamblyn, who played Riff in the 1961 "West Side Story" and is a voting member of the academy, tweeted that it was the academy's "duty to find Rachel a seat at the Oscars ... . When they say representation matters, this is what that means. Please do right by her." Alec Baldwin tweeted that he would buy Zegler two tickets. The show will be broadcast on ABC starting at 7 p.m. Sunday.

• An 11-day trial over the copyright of Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You" -- the biggest-selling song in the U.K. in 2017 -- concluded in London on Tuesday, with the judge saying he would take some time to consider his ruling. The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol's John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, deny accusations that the song copies part of a 2015 song called "Oh Why" by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch. A lawyer representing the "Oh Why" writers argued there was an "indisputable similarity between the works" and suggested the chances of two songs that "correlate" appearing within months of each other was "minutely small." He claimed Sheeran had "Oh Why" "consciously or unconsciously in his head" when "Shape of You" was written in 2016. Sheeran and his co-writers say they do not remember hearing "Oh Why" beforehand.





Rachel Zegler attends the Critics Choice Awards celebration at The Savoy Hotel on Sunday, March 13, 2022, in London. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)





