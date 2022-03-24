New ASU volleyball coach makes emotional return

Brian Gerwig was always adamant with his wife, Molly: He was never moving back to Arkansas.

It wasn't a slight directed at her home state. Molly was born and raised in Marianna before playing and coaching volleyball at Harding University in Searcy.

But they'd moved on in their respective coaching careers. Brian, who'd worked on Coach David Rehr's staff at Arkansas State from 2017-18, had followed his boss to the University of Houston. Molly, after being an assistant at Tarleton State for a season, had landed a job 20 minutes across town as an assistant at Houston Baptist.

The life Brian and Molly imagined together, be it in Houston or wherever the sport that first connected the Gerwigs took them, was cut short.

Two days before they got married last May, Molly was diagnosed with Stage IV neuroendocrine colon cancer. She died October 15, 2021, at age 27, exactly five months removed from their wedding.

"We tried every chemo, every immunotherapy, every treatment possible to get her healthy," Gerwig said. "God was just calling her home, and there's no way to get around that."

Gerwig smiled throughout his press conference introducing him as ASU's new head volleyball coach last week. There was genuine joy in returning to a place that helped launch his coaching career -- Gerwig later said he can't go anywhere in Jonesboro without coming across a familiar face from his two-season stint.

Perhaps it was also a way for the 34-year-old to push through the fact that the one person he wished could have been in that auditorium inside First National Bank Arena wasn't there.

"[Molly] got the better end of the deal, man," Gerwig told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette about the irony of returning to ASU. "She's up in heaven watching over us and she's laughing so hard."

Rehr has told the story many times. The Red Wolves were playing at Tulane on a Thursday in late November 2018 and led 14-11 in the final set of their National Invitational Volleyball Championship first-round match.

Had ASU closed things out, it would've stayed in New Orleans another day.

"We couldn't score one [dang] point," Rehr said.

It was the most fortuitous loss of Gerwig's life. The Red Wolves returned to Jonesboro on Friday and one of Gerwig's friends insisted Gerwig join him for an adult volleyball tournament in Conway the next day.

Gerwig, still stung by the end of ASU's season, had little interest. But his friend showed up at 5 a.m. Saturday and Gerwig reluctantly hopped in the car.

With the Red Wolves, Gerwig served not only as Rehr's assistant but also as his lead recruiter. Talking to players at volleyball events was quite literally what Gerwig was paid to do.

That day in Conway, he unexpectedly wound up on a different type of recruiting mission.

"I ran across the gym and said hello to her and probably embarrassed both myself and her," Gerwig said, recalling when he first met the then-Molly Howard. "She was tall and good-looking and I just couldn't help myself."

They kept talking to one another between matches the whole day, with Molly sticking around to watch Gerwig's team win the event. When she headed back to Searcy where she was working as a graduate assistant for Harding at the time, Molly called her parents.

"She said, 'Dad, I met my LOL -- love of my life," Tom Howard said. "I said, 'Oh god, what kind of dog did you get?' "

Tom and his wife, Margaret, got to know Gerwig, learning their daughter had indeed found a loyal partner that day.

Cancer tested that commitment.

"He didn't want to leave her side," Margaret Howard said. "Going to town and getting something and coming back, that was enough. When I was there, he finally went to work for a couple of days, and then he was like, 'Nah, I'm good. I want to be here.' "

Through constant nights in the hospital, numerous treatments and eventually, a return to northeast Arkansas after Molly's doctors determined her cancer was terminal, Gerwig never flinched.

"That vow isn't a joke," he said. "It's for better, for worse, through sickness and in health.

"When you go through something that tough, it's going to go one way or another. You're either going to be bound together for life, or it's going to fracture and you're never going to want to see each other again. And I was very adamant with her family about [sticking around]."

The ASU job opened in January when former coach Santiago Restrepo resigned. Shortly thereafter, Rehr asked Gerwig if he was interested in the opportunity, knowing he could help push his assistant toward the top of the shortlist.

Gerwig had missed much of the 2021 season. He rarely left Molly's bedside as she went through treatment at Houston Methodist, working on scouting reports remotely and occasionally making it to one of the Cougars' practices.

Gerwig was initially reluctant to go for the Red Wolves' top post. He'd never applied for a head job in a decade of coaching volleyball and was barely three months removed from Molly's passing.

That didn't mean he was ill-prepared.

"Once Brian puts his mind to something, he goes full-bore at it," Rehr said. "He's got a book [for running a team]. ... It's like a 30-page presentation he produced and once he's got a plan, he'll execute it."

Rehr always believed Gerwig was ready for this particular opportunity. He'd suggested Gerwig as his replacement when he left for Houston in March 2019.

By the time Athletic Director Tom Bowen offered the job earlier this month, Gerwig, too, knew ASU was meant to be his place.

"I know that the comfort and wanting to be here was there for me," Gerwig said. "But I'm not going to come for a terrible job. And when I got here, I realized this was a great place and a good spot to start my head coaching career."

As much as Gerwig and Bowen shared a vision for the Red Wolves' volleyball program, a reprise in Jonesboro means reconnecting with old friends. Gerwig is eager to rejoin his church community

It also puts him about 90 minutes from both the Howards and Molly's gravesite in Forrest City.

The Howards have encouraged Gerwig to find a new relationship, and though he's not yet ready for that, Gerwig has already told the Howards he wants them to be a third set of grandparents to his children someday.

"A preacher of mine one time compared getting married to gluing wood together," Margaret Howard said. "When you pull it apart, there's bits and pieces of wood on both sides. It don't pull apart clean.

"Brian's like that. There's a piece of Brian right here [in our home] and it always will be."