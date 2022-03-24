Agency implements measure on avian flu

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Livestock and Poultry Commission implemented a statewide avian influenza emergency rule Wednesday that limits poultry exhibition activities for the next four months near an area where there is a confirmed case of the bird flu.

The precautionary measure took effect Wednesday and runs through mid-July. Animal owners are now prohibited from exhibiting, moving, selling, trading or giving away their poultry or domestic waterfowl if they are within 25 miles of a surrounding flock with a confirmed case of highly pathogenic avian influenza.

The virus has not been found in Arkansas this year, but several reported cases have been found in commercial poultry and backyard flocks in the Mississippi Flyway and the Atlantic Flyway. The virus has affected about 350,000 birds in Missouri so far, data shows.

As a requirement of the rule, free range and backyard poultry are to be confined under a roof or inside a structure to prevent contamination from infected migratory birds flying overhead.

The state agency recommended that poultry owners closely monitor their flocks and report any possible symptoms. The full rule is available at https://bit.ly/AIrule.

-- Nathan Owens

Pop-Up Market set for downtown LR

More than a dozen local startup vendors will offer products ranging from nonperishable food items and handmade jewelry to art, clothing and housewares for sale Saturday at a pop-up market in downtown Little Rock.

The River Shop Pop-Up Market will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Rock It! Lab at 120 River Market Ave. The Haygood BBQ food truck also will be there, according to a news release.

The pop-up market is hosted by the Arkansas Women's Business Center at Winrock International, the Central Arkansas Library System, Advance Black Entrepreneurship Inc. and ReMix Ideas LLC.

The Rock It! Lab is a partnership of the Central Arkansas Library System and Advancing Black Entrepreneurship and styled as a learning and start-up hub designed to promote entrepreneurship, particularly in under-resourced communities, according to the release.

-- Noel Oman

Index loses 25.11, ends day at 776.47

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Wednesday at 776.47, down 25.11.

"The S&P 500 Index slipped back below the 200-day moving average on quiet volume following substantial gains over the previous 6 sessions, sparked by a shift from bonds into equities due to rising interest rates," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.