Number of Arkansas' covid patients in ICUs falls to 2020 levels

Arkansas reported fewer covid-19 patients in hospitals and on ventilators on Thursday, and the number of those patients in intensive care reached its lowest level since at least the third month of the pandemic.

However, the state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Arkansas Department of Health, rose by 13, to 11,165.

After rising by seven day earlier, the number of covid-19 patients in the state's hospitals fell Thursday by five, to 141.

The number those patients on ventilators, which rose by one a day earlier, fell by three to 34, its lowest level since June 7, 2021.

After not changing a day earlier, the number of covid patients in intensive care fell Thursday by nine, to 46. It was a new low for this year, and below the 2021 low of 49 that was reached on April 13.

From June 1, 2020, through the end of 2021, there were never fewer than 66 covid patients in intensive care.

Information on the number of Arkansas' covid-19 patients in intensive care before June 1, 2020, wasn't readily available on Thursday.

The state's count of cases rose Thursday by 258, an increase that was slightly larger than the one a day earlier but smaller by 199 than the one the previous Thursday.

Health Department officials have said that a large proportion of the cases added in recent days, however, have been from a backlog of faxed-in test results that built up during a surge of infections from the omicron variant.

State Epidemiologist Mike Cima said Wednesday that the last of the positive results from the backlog had been entered Tuesday night.

The number of cases that were considered active, representing people who have tested positive and are still potentially infectious, fell Thursday by 46, to 1,442. While that was a lower number of active cases than Arkansas ever recorded in 2021, the number as of Thursday was still above this year's low of 1,425 that it reached Monday.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, the state Health Department has recorded 832,205 cases of coronavirus. Of those, 819,362 are now considered recovered.

