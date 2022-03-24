TENNIS

Osaka has little trouble

Naomi Osaka was greeted by some cheers when she walked onto the court, then got significantly louder ones when her work for the day was done. Maybe the comforts of home helped. Flashing the level of play that vaulted her to No. 1 in the world not too long ago, Osaka had little trouble in beating Astra Sharma of Australia 6-3, 6-4 on Wednesday -- the first full day of play at the Miami Open. Osaka is Japanese-born, calls California home now, but spent much of her youth in South Florida, basically just a few miles north of where the Miami Open is now held. It was Osaka's first match since a March 12 loss at Indian Wells, when she was rattled by a derogatory shout from a spectator. Osaka will face No. 13 seed Angelique Kerber of Germany -- like Osaka, another former world No. 1 -- in the second round today. Kerber, like all 32 seeds in the 96-player singles field, had a bye out of the first round. Kerber is 4-1 head-to-head against Osaka. Osaka improved to 7-2 this year, not counting a walkover loss at Melbourne in early January when she withdrew from an Australian Open warmup event with an abdominal injury.

FOOTBALL

Lions add two defenders

The Detroit Lions have addressed pressing needs, signing cornerback Mike Hughes and linebacker Chris Board. Detroit announced the moves Wednesday, adding depth where it is needed on defense. Hughes started in five of 17 games last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. He had 45 tackles, one interception, forced four fumble and returned a fumble for a score in 2021. Minnesota drafted him No. 30 overall in 2018 and he started 12 games over three seasons with the Vikings. Hughes has three career interceptions in 41 games. Board started in two of 63 games over the last four years with the Baltimore Ravens. He had 59 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks, forced two fumbles and was a key contributor on special teams. The former North Dakota State player earned a spot in the league in 2018 as undrafted free agent.

BASEBALL

Reds tab Mahle as starter

Right-hander Tyler Mahle will start for the Cincinnati Reds on opening day April 7 in Atlanta against the World Series champion Braves. Manager David Bell gave the four-year veteran the news on Wednesday morning ahead of his second spring training start. The 27-year-old Mahle tied for the major league lead with 33 starts last season, finishing with a team-best 13-6 record with a 3.75 ERA.

Minor league manager injured

Rachel Balkovec, hired by the New York Yankees as the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a Major League Baseball team, was hit in the face by a batted ball during a drill and will be sidelined for up to a week. Balkovec was struck Tuesday. She will not be available for her first scheduled spring training game today with Class A Tampa. The 34-year-old Balkovec didn't sustain a concussion but has facial swelling, the Yankees said Wednesday. She was involved in a hitting drill in an indoor cage at the minor league complex when she was hurt. Balkovec has been instructed by team doctors to rest for the next five to seven days. She will be re-examined after the swelling goes down. Balkovec is scheduled to manage her first regular-season game on April 8 at Lakeland.

BASKETBALL

A&M women hire Taylor

Georgia women's Coach Joni Taylor is leaving for SEC rival Texas A&M. The Lady Bulldogs announced Wednesday that Taylor has taken the job with the Aggies after seven years at Georgia. Taylor replaces Gary Blair, who retired after nearly two decades as the Aggies coach and led them to the national title in 2011. Taylor compiled a 140-75 overall record at Georgia, including a 62-48 mark in the SEC. She guided the Lady Bulldogs to four appearances in the NCAA Tournament but never advanced past the second round. Texas A&M slumped to 14-15 in Blair's final season, including a 4-12 record in conference play, and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2005.

Wilmington wins CBI title

Mike Okauru scored 11 of his 28 points in the two overtime periods, Jaylen Sims also finished with 28 points and UNC Wilmington beat Middle Tennessee 96-90 on Wednesday night in the College Basketball Invitational championship game in Dayton Beach, Fla. Jaylen Fornes added 19 points for UNC Wilmington (27-9). Okauru was 10 of 12 from the line and Sims 14 of 15 as the teams combined for 56 fouls and 89 free-throw attempts. Donovan Sims scored a season-high 27 points and had eight rebounds for the Blue Raiders (26-11).

HOCKEY

NHL voids trade

The NHL scrapped the trade of winger Evgenii Dadonov from Vegas to Anaheim over his no-trade list on Wednesday in an embarrassing end to a saga that dragged on more than 48 hours past the deadline and left the Golden Knights in a salary cap bind as they fight for a playoff spot. The league voided the deal and said Dadonov's limited no-trade clause "had not been complied with." Under the terms of his contract originally signed in 2020 by Ottawa, the 33-year-old Russian winger submitted a list of 10 teams to which he would not approve a trade. Vegas tried to trade Dadonov and a future second-round pick to Anaheim for injured defenseman John Moore and the contract of inactive center Ryan Kesler, who has not played since 2019 and is not expected to resume his career. The goal was to clear salary cap space. Dadonov filed his 10-team no-trade list to the Senators in late June 2021 prior to them sending him to the Golden Knights the following month. He did not agree to waive his no-trade clause for Anaheim when asked prior to the deadline Monday.

Naomi Osaka of Japan makes a return in her first round women's match against Astra Sharma of Australia, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Naomi Osaka of Japan eyes an incoming ball in her first round women's match against Astra Sharma of Australia, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts after losing a point in her first round women's match against Astra Sharma of Australia, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)



Astra Sharma of Australia returns a ball in her first round women's match against Naomi Osaka of Japan, at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

