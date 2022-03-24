OPINION | WALLY HALL: Curry casts long shadow in Chase Center

Our man Bob Holt has had a couple of stories about how excited the Arkansas Razorbacks basketball team is to play in San Francisco’s Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors rookie guard Moses Moody was a Razorback last season before declaring for the NBA draft and picked 14th by the Warriors.

Steph Curry, the most proficient three-point shooter in the NBA, is the Warriors leading scorer.

Jaylin Williams and JD Notae were kidding around before practice Wednesday and stopping 25 to 30 feet from the basket saying that was in Curry’s range.

As far as we know the Gonzaga Zags are not as hyped about the Warriors and Curry, but then there is probably a reason.

The last time the Zags were eliminated in the first round of the NCAA Tournament was 2008 by Davidson.

Curry scored 30 of his 40 points in the second half for the 82-76 win.

Davidson, a No. 10 seed, went on to knock off No. 2 Georgetown and No. 3 Wisconsin before losing in the Elite Eight to No. 1 seed Kansas, 59-57.

The Jayhawks won the championship.

On a final note, the officials for the West Regional in San Francisco are:

James Breeding, Ron Groover, Michael Irving, Joe Lindsay, Gerry Pollard, Larry Scirotto, Doug Shows, Lamont Simpson, Bert Smith and A.J. Desai (alternate).