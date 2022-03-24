100 years ago

March 24, 1922

FAYETTEVILLE -- Charged with bigamy, a man giving the name of B. H. Van Bundy is being held awaiting the arrival of authorities from Montague, Texas, where he is wanted by the Grand Jury. Deputy Sheriff Lem Guinn brought Van Bundy here from his farm near Sulpher City yesterday. He is accompanied by his second wife, and was left under guard at a local hotel last night.

50 years ago

March 24, 1972

• A suit filed in 1970 asking state board of Education from paying state funds to school districts with racially segregated facilities or programs was dismissed Thursday by federal Judge J. Smith Henley. ... The order dismissing the suit said that the complaint had been directed at districts with dual school systems, and that because of the pace if racial desegregation in Arkansas's schools, the question had become moot. The suit was filed May 12, 1970. ... at that time, 39 Arkansas school districts were under the threat of suits by the Justice Department if they did not eliminate dual systems.

25 years ago

March 24, 1997

• Term-limits proponents say a new survey shows Arkansans want to keep the term limits for state lawmakers they approved in 1992. The Coalition for Real Term Limits released the survey results Sunday. The coalition opposes a measure that would increase the term limits set in 1992. The Legislature's Joint Committee on House and Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs is expected to consider today whether to submit the proposal to voters in the 1998 general election. The survey results said 73 percent of those surveyed oppose the change, compared with 18 percent in favor, according to Skip Cook, coalition chairman. The poll also found that 65 percent of Arkansans are generally in favor of term limits, with 16 percent opposed, he said. ... The proposal before the committee would increase the term limits for representatives from six to 12 years and for senators from eight to 12 years. Each session, the Legislature is allowed to refer up to three proposed constitutional amendments to voters.

10 years ago

March 24, 2012

• A chain-link fence now surrounds the former parking lot where a new downtown Little Rock hotel is to be built. Although construction of a six-story Residence Inn by Marriott at the northeast corner of Third Street and River Market Avenue is to begin soon, no groundbreaking date had been released. ... According to the permit application, the hotel construction, without the purchase price of the property, will cost $9,693,000. The hotel will contain about 88,776 square feet and 107 rooms, said Little Rock Planning Department Director Tony Bozynski. He said the contractor can break ground at any time under the permit. The permit application also does not detail the time frame for the project's completion.