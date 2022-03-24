Pianist, Broadway veterans perform Gershwin with Arkansas Symphony





Pianist Joseph Joubert will solo in "Rhapsody in Blue" and Broadway veterans Sumayya Ali and Destan Owens will sing tunes from "Porgy and Bess" and other George and Ira Gershwin shows with the Arkansas Symphony and conductor Geoffrey Robson in "Fascinating Gershwin," 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday at Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 426 W. Markham St. at Broadway.

It's the third concert in the orchestra's 2021-2022 Acxiom Pops Live! season.

Joubert has been the conductor, orchestrator and/or arranger for Broadway shows "Motown The Musical," "The Color Purple," "Violet," "Billy Elliot: The Musical," "Leap of Faith," "Nice Work If You Can Get It," "Caroline or Change," "Five Guys Named Moe," "Truly Blessed" and "Amen Corner." He has also served as a record producer and arranger/orchestrator for Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, Whitney Houston, Dionne Warwick and Luther Vandross.

Broadway credits for Ali, also an opera singer, violinist, director and a sound therapist, include "Ragtime," "The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess" and "Natasha, Pierre and The Great Comet of 1812." She was a Boston district winner of the National Metropolitan Opera Competition and helped to bring the role of Harriet Tubman to life in an opera by Nkeiru Okoye.

Owens has appeared on Broadway in "Chicago," "Smokey Joe's Cafe" and "Rent."

Sponsor is the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. Series sponsor is Acxiom.

Tickets are $16-$72, $10 for students and active-duty military, free for K-12 students to the Sunday matinee with a paying adult via the the Entergy Kids' Ticket. Call (501) 666-1761, Extension 1, or visit ArkansasSymphony.org.



