Shooting in Helena-West Helena leaves man in critical condition, police say

A Wednesday morning shooting in Helena-West Helena left one man in critical condition, police said.

Officers responded to the 500 block of St. Jean Drive at 9:24 a.m. Wednesday for a shots-fired call, according to a news release from the Helena-West Helena Police Department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered Glenn “Trey” Poole lying in the street with what appeared to be gunshot wounds in his chest, police said.

Poole was still responsive, and he was transported to Helena Regional Medical Center, according to police. He was later airlifted to Regional Medical Center in Memphis in critical condition, police said.

A person of interest has been identified, but the investigation is ongoing, according to the release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (870) 572-3441.