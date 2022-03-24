Rick Lee’s Oaklawn selections and analysis for Thursday, March 24

LEE'S LOCK Prioritization in the sixth

BEST BET Forsaken in the ninth

LONG SHOT Desert Glow in the third

1 Purse $30,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

JEDREK*** rallied to third in his first race following a lengthy layoff, and the race has already produced three next-out winners. BOURBON DELIGHT made a mild rally in a third-place sprint tune-up, and the steadily improving sprinter is bred to carry his speed this far. COMMANDING OFFICER broke last and never threatened over a muddy track in his debut at Houston, but he is taking a significant drop and he picks up the leading rider.

6 JedrekHarrZito5-2

3 Bourbon DelightCanchariDiVito4-1

5 Commanding OfficerCabreraMoquett7-2

4 Remember NormandyArrietaContreras5-1

7 Serbian SailorHiraldoAshauer3-1

2 Other TimesJordanRhea15-1

1 Hook 'Em JohnGarciaPuhl8-1

2 Purse $36,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $30,000

INCORRUPTIBLE*** was pressured through fast fractions before being run down late by a sharp late-running winner. He is dropping into a conditioned claiming race and figures the one to catch. WINDCRACKER is taking a drop in price on the heels of a solid fourth-place finish, which earned the same Beyer figure as the top selection earned in his last. HANKS has been forwardly placed in a pair of route races against better, and he looms a late threat under winning rider David Cohen.

2 IncorruptibleCabreraHolthus6-1

4 WindcrackerArrietaContreras9-2

5 HanksCohenHawley8-1

6 MegatapSantanaAsmussen2-1

3 AppraisalTorresBroberg7-2

7 Blame GeorgeHiraldoBroberg6-1

1 Holding PatternQuinonezSwearingen15-1

3 Purse $29,000, 1 mile, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $10,000

DESERT GLOW** raced close to a fast pace in a deceptive fifth-place sprint tune-up, and she has two-turn experience, and she gets in light with a winning apprentice rider aboard. MANDONA has been forwardly placed in a pair of useful sprint races, and she is dropping in class and drew an inside post. MISS ALPHA BELLA is a nine-time in-the-money finisher, who has the speed and talent to break her maiden, but she may lack the willingness.

5 Desert GlowBaileyRengstorf5-1

2 MandonaHiraldoMorse7-2

3 Miss Alpha BellaGarciaChleborad5-2

6 Courtney FayArrietaSmith3-1

1 Poolside MannersVazquezMcKnight9-2

8 Adele's BlingWalesDurham15-1

7 Moonshine LilyCourtLoy15-1

4 T J's FirstCanchariCangemi12-1

4 Purse $32,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 4-year-olds and up, claiming $12,500

UNTOUCHED ELEGANCE** had a three-race winning streak snapped after showing speed and stopping over a wet track Feb. 27. She had a good subsequent breeze and may rebound at this significantly lower price. SHI O'SHI was a clear winner at a higher class level only two races back, and the lightly raced 5-year-old does know how to win. MIDNIGHT KARMA defeated $6,250 claimers in her 2022 debut, and she may be a late threat if the top two hook up early.

2 Untouched EleganceVazquezBaltas8-5

1 Shi O'ShiFrancoAtras2-1

3 Midnight KarmaCabreraPrather3-1

5 Fables Love AffairLopezRiecken8-1

7 Lovely Lady LexiCourtDurham15-1

6 Hoptown HoneyTorresMatthews12-1

4 Warm BeautyBaileyRhea20-1

5 Purse $29,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-olds and up which have never won two races, claiming $12,500

ABDAN** scored an 8-length wire-to-wire maiden win only two races back, and he is taking a big drop in price after chasing the leaders and tiring over a muddy track. HOLIDAY TICKET was bet down to favoritism and did not disappoint in a clear maiden sprint victory, and he was claimed by high percentage connections and is a repeat candidate from off the pace. VIOLENT PASS earned big Beyer figures in the fall in Kentucky, and he is running at a proper level following a useful fourth-place finish.

9 AbdanSantanaMilligan5-2

1 Holiday TicketCohenDiodoro2-1

3 Violent PassJohnsonHolthus6-1

7 Road BibleCabreraBroberg10-1

4 FunandfunnyBaileyLoy8-1

5 Wise KhozanGarciaPuhl12-1

6 UnembellishedTorresVillafranco9-2

2 Hard to ParkHarrCline20-1

8 IngersollHebertGarcia30-1

6 Purse $48,000, 1 1/16 miles, 3-year-olds and up which have never won three races, claiming $40,000

PRIORITIZATION*** defeated a more talented starter allowance field two races back. He is reunited with his regular rider and figures the one to catch and beat. DR JACK recorded a pair of stake-placed finishes in 2021, and he has not been on a fast track in three starts this season. WHAT A COUNTRY may be the best finisher in the race, and he is dropping in class and should benefit from an inside trip.

6 PrioritizationArrietaBecker2-1

2 Dr JackCabreraAsmussen9-2

1 What a CountryJohnsonHartlage6-1

4 Alex JoonGarciaSchultz5-2

5 Big ThornTorresMartin6-1

3 Last MartiniWalesFires10-1

7 AlteredCourtLauer15-1

7 Purse $30,000, 6 furlongs, fillies and mares, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $20,000

MILANA** pressed a fast early pace in a deceptively good third-place finish, and she keeps leading rider David Cabrera. UNDECODED is adding blinkers for new connections following a narrow defeat around two turns, and her recent workouts have been upbeat. CYCOLOGIST is dropping into a maiden claiming race for the first time, and she appears to be working nicely for new and winning trainer John Ortiz.

11 MilanaCabreraDixon8-1

5 UndecodedGarciaDiVito8-1

12 CycologistSantanaOrtiz7-2

6 G Money LivVazquezMoquett4-1

1 OutforarunHiraldoAsmussen5-1

9 Briar ThicketHarrCline8-1

10 Baja FogGonzalezBrennan15-1

4 Simply BeguiledJordanOrtiz12-1

8 Fashionably QuickBaileySwearingen8-1

3 Rio LadyPereiraDiVito15-1

7 PlanetaryTorresVillafranco12-1

2 Born Into Bad NewsQuinonezMilligan20-1

8 Purse $106,000, 6 furlongs, 3-year-old fillies, allowance optional claiming

PIPELINE GIRL** contested the pace when finishing second behind an odds-on winner at Fair Grounds, and the consistent sprinter appears improved as a 3-year-old. ICY STARE DOWN followed a clear maiden allowance win with a competitive third-place finish at this condition, and she gets a fast track for the first time in four races. BENEDICT CANYON was stake-placed sprinting last October at Santa Anita, and she returns to her preferred distance following a pair of front-running route races.

4 Pipeline GirlFrancoAmoss4-1

7 Icy Stare DownGerouxCox2-1

5 Benedict CanyonArrietaAsmussen5-1

2 Com' On Sweet LuvSantanaCox5-2

6 ParlanceCabreraAsmussen5-1

3 Stanley MarketCourtMorse8-1

1 ImpulsusMedellinLitfin20-1

9 Purse $34,000, 6 furlongs, Arkansas-bred, 3-year-olds and up, maiden claiming $30,000

FORSAKEN*** has sprinted competitively in superior company at the meeting, and he is back in blinkers after a failed one-race experiment without. KILGORE finished second as a post-time favorite at this level two races back, and he is adding blinkers and back sprinting after a failed try around two turns. ALLO ENRY finished second best of 12 at this claiming price Feb. 26, and he keeps winning rider Ricardo Santana Jr.

2 ForsakenArrietaHartman4-1

6 KilgoreCabreraMoquett7-2

8 Allo EnrySantanaDeville3-1

4 Warning LabelHarrCline6-1

9 J's Little ManVazquezMartin6-1

7 Loud BoyJordanMartin15-1

3 MaintentHiraldoStuart12-1

11 Slightly CraftyBaileyCline12-1

1 Heart Headed ArkyCourtLoy15-1

10 Boston WallyLopezFires15-1

5 Uncle O.G.ChavesReynolds30-1