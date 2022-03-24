Senate finishes questioning of judge





WASHINGTON -- Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson again faced Republican questioning Wednesday about her sentencing of criminal defendants, as her bid to join the Supreme Court veered from constitutional questions to her motivations on the bench.

In her final day of Senate questioning, she declared that she would rule "without any agendas" if confirmed as the high court's first Black female justice, and she rejected Republican efforts to paint her as soft on crime in her decade on the federal bench.

Her four days of hearings will wrap up today, when legal experts on both sides will weigh in. Democrats are aiming for a vote before Easter.

The GOP criticism was punctuated with effusive praise from Democrats and by reflections on the historic nature of her nomination. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., used his time not to ask questions but to tearfully speak and draw tears from Jackson as well.

Booker, who is Black, said that he sees "my ancestors and yours" when he looks at her. "I know what it's taken for you to sit here in this seat," he said.

Booker compared her to Black heroes of the past, who he said loved their country "even though their country didn't love them back."

"You have earned this spot. You are worthy. You are a great American" and a "harbinger of hope" that "this country is getting better and better," Booker said. "And when that final vote happens and you ascend onto the highest court in the land, I'm going to rejoice."

The judge was in tears a second time after similar praise from Sen. Alex Padilla, and she responded to the California Democrat that she hopes to be an inspiration because "I love this country, because I love the law."

During more than 22 hours of hearings over two days, GOP senators questioned her on the sentences she has handed down to child pornography offenders in her nine years as a federal judge, on her legal advocacy on behalf of terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay, on her thoughts about critical race theory and even on her religious views.

In response to questioning about a case over affirmative action at Harvard University, her alma mater where she now serves on the board of overseers, Jackson said she would recuse herself. "That's my plan," she responded when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, asked her about it.

Republicans spent much of Wednesday focused on her sentencing, particularly on the child pornography cases, as they had on Tuesday. Tempers rose as the day wore on, with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, D-Ill., slamming down his gavel at one point when Cruz refused to yield after his time expired while he was grilling Jackson.

"You can bang it as long as you want," Cruz snapped, shouting that he just wanted Jackson to answer his question.

"At some point, you have to follow the rules," Durbin shot back.

In another round of questioning, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., questioned Jackson on the punishment she believes is appropriate for people convicted of child pornography. Like Cruz and others on the committee, Graham said she had been too lenient on those criminals. Graham frequently interrupted her as she answered; at one point, he said judges should simply put them in jail.

Graham voted less than a year ago to confirm Jackson to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Graham's actions drew a heated response from Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., a former chairman of the Judiciary Committee and the senior member of the Senate, who said he had not seen the level of disrespect shown to Jackson in his 48 years in the chamber.

"You had a Republican member who went way over the time allotted to him, ignored the rules of the committee, badgered the nominee, would not even let her answer the questions," Leahy said. "I've never seen anything like that."

The focus on sentencing was part of a large effort by the committee's Republicans.

Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina told Jackson that she seemed like "a very kind person" -- but that "there's at least a level of empathy that enters into your treatment of a defendant that some could view as maybe beyond what some of us would be comfortable with, with respect to administering justice."

Still, several Republicans acknowledged that she is likely to end up on the high court. Democrats can confirm her without any bipartisan support in the 50-50 Senate as Vice President Kamala Harris can cast the tiebreaking vote.

Jackson, backed by committee Democrats, said the Republicans were mischaracterizing her decisions. Asked if her rulings were endangering children, she told the committee on Tuesday: "Nothing could be further from the truth."

She said she bases sentences on many factors, not just federal guidelines. Sentencing is not a "numbers game," she said, noting that there are no mandatory sentences for sex offenders and that there has been significant debate on the subject.

Some of the cases have given her nightmares, she said, and were "among the worst that I have seen."

Jackson said that if she is confirmed, she will do what she has done as a federal judge, "which is to rule from a position of neutrality, to look carefully at the facts and the circumstances of every case without any agendas, without any attempt to push the law in one direction or the other."

She reminded the committee that her brother and two uncles served as police officers and that "crime and the effect on the community, and the need for law enforcement -- those are not abstract concepts or political slogans to me."

President Joe Biden chose Jackson in February, fulfilling a campaign pledge to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court. She would take the seat of Justice Stephen Breyer, who announced in January that he would retire this summer after 28 years.

Jackson would be the third Black justice, after Thurgood Marshall and Clarence Thomas, and the sixth woman. Her confirmation would maintain the current 6-3 conservative majority on the court. She would also be the first former public defender on the court, and the first justice with experience representing indigent criminal defendants since Marshall.

COTTON'S QUESTIONS

On Wednesday, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton devoted part of his second round of questions to Jackson's representation of detainees from the Guantanamo Bay detention center.

When asked how many Guantanamo Bay detainees she represented, Jackson said four cases were assigned to her when she was a federal public defender.

The Arkansas Republican asked her if she had ever represented any Guantanamo Bay detainees when she was not a public defender.

Jackson said there was one person.

"I left the federal public defender's office. I joined a law firm, and one of the people that I had represented was now at that law firm. They had him as a client," she said during Wednesday's confirmation hearing, adding that the firm asked her to participate since she was familiar with the case.

Cotton also asked Jackson if she thought the nation would be safer if all Guantanamo Bay detainees were released.

In response, Jackson described Sept. 11, 2001, as a terrible attack on the U.S. She also said the executive branch designated people as enemy combatants and sent them to Guantanamo Bay.

In addition, she outlined the process that resulted in the U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing detainees to challenge their detention. She said the nation would "be more safe in a situation in which all of our constitutional rights are protected."

Wednesday's questions from Cotton came a day after the senator for the first time openly criticized Jackson and pressed the judge on criminal sentencing.

POLITICAL ISSUES

During questioning this week, Republicans including Cruz and Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri have hit on a number of issues often discussed with the GOP base, including attacks on critical race theory, the idea that racism is systemic in the nation's institutions. Jackson said the idea doesn't come up in her work as a judge, and it "wouldn't be something I would rely on" if confirmed.

Asked about abortion, Jackson readily agreed with comments that conservative Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh made about two landmark cases when they were up for confirmation. "Roe and Casey are the settled law of the Supreme Court concerning the right to terminate a woman's pregnancy. They have established a framework that the court has reaffirmed," Jackson said Tuesday.

Even now, the court is weighing whether to overrule those cases that affirm a nationwide right to abortion.

Near the end of Tuesday's hearing, Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., asked Jackson when life begins. She told him that she didn't know and added, without elaborating, "I have a religious view that I set aside when I am ruling on cases."

After Wednesday's session, Democrats criticized the Republicans' questioning and praised the way Jackson handled it.

"For some who are opposing her, it's a bitter pill to accept this kind of change in America," Durbin told reporters.

Democrats once more emphasized the historic nature of the nomination of the first Black woman to serve as a Supreme Court justice. And, as she did a day prior, Jackson portrayed herself as an independent jurist who understands the limited role of the courts and would serve as a check on government power.

"Judges can't make law; judges should not be policymakers," Jackson said. "That's a part of our constitutional design, and it prevents our government from being too powerful and encroaching on individual liberty."

Information for this article was contributed by Mary Clare Jalonick, Mark Sherman, Jessica Gresko, Lisa Mascaro, Josh Boak, Colleen Long, Kevin Freking and Aaron Morrison of The Associated Press; by Ann E. Marimow, Seung Min Kim, Robert Barnes, Mariana Alfaro, Mike DeBonis, Paul Kane, Eugene Scott, Felicia Sonmez, Amy B Wang and John Wagner of The Washington Post; by Carl Hulse and Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times; and by Ryan Tarinelli of the Arkansas-Democrat-Gazette.

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes emotional during an impassioned speech by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)



Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., looks on at left. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens as Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., speaks during a confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



The path to Supreme Court confirmation can be a grueling one. (AP Graphic)



Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, left, speaks during the Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., right, and ranking member Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, center, listen. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)



Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson wipes away tears as she is questioned by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)







U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton holds a poster as he questions Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson during her Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing Wednesday. Among other things, Cotton asked about Jackson’s representation of detainees from the Guantanamo Bay detention center. (AP/Andrew Harnik)











