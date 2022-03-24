Should have charged Trump, letter asserts

One of the senior Manhattan, N.Y., prosecutors who investigated Donald Trump believed the former president was "guilty of numerous felony violations" and that it was "a grave failure of justice" not to hold him accountable, according to a copy of his resignation letter.

The prosecutor, Mark Pomerantz, submitted his resignation last month after the Manhattan district attorney, Alvin Bragg, abruptly stopped pursuing an indictment of Trump.

Pomerantz, 70, a prominent former federal prosecutor and white-collar defense lawyer who came out of retirement to work on the Trump investigation, resigned the same day as Carey Dunne, another senior prosecutor leading the inquiry.

Pomerantz's Feb. 23 letter, obtained by The New York Times, offers a personal account of his decision to resign and for the first time states explicitly his belief that the office could have convicted the former president. Bragg's decision was "contrary to the public interest," he wrote.

"The team that has been investigating Mr. Trump harbors no doubt about whether he committed crimes -- he did," Pomerantz wrote.

Pomerantz and Dunne planned to charge Trump with falsifying business records, specifically his annual financial statements -- a felony in New York State.

Bragg's decision not to pursue charges then -- and the resignations that followed -- threw the fate of the long-running investigation into serious doubt. If the prosecutors had secured an indictment of Trump, it would have been the highest-profile case ever brought by the Manhattan district attorney's office and would have made Trump the first American president to face criminal charges.

Earlier this month, the Times reported that the investigation unraveled after weeks of escalating disagreement between the veteran prosecutors overseeing the case and the new district attorney. Much of the debate centered on whether the prosecutors could prove that Trump knowingly falsified the value of his assets on annual financial statements, the Times found, a necessary element to proving the case.

While Dunne and Pomerantz were confident the office could demonstrate that the former president had intended to inflate the value of his golf clubs, hotels and office buildings, Bragg was not. He balked at pursuing an indictment against Trump, a decision that shut down Pomerantz and Dunne's presentation of evidence to a grand jury and prompted their resignations.

Bragg has said that his office continues to conduct the investigation. For that reason, Bragg, a former federal prosecutor and deputy New York State attorney general who became district attorney in January, is barred from commenting on its specifics.

Bragg's predecessor, Cyrus Vance Jr., had decided in his final days in office to move toward an indictment, leaving Trump just weeks away from likely criminal charges. Bragg's decision seems, for now at least, to have removed one of the greatest legal threats Trump has ever faced.

The resignation letter cast a harsh light on that decision from the perspective of Pomerantz, who wrote that he believed there was enough evidence to prove Trump's guilt "beyond a reasonable doubt."

"No case is perfect," Pomerantz wrote. "Whatever the risks of bringing the case may be, I am convinced that a failure to prosecute will pose much greater risks in terms of public confidence in the fair administration of justice."

In a statement responding to the letter, Trump lawyer Ronald Fischetti said charges were not warranted and that Pomerantz "had the opportunity to present the fruits of his investigation to the D.A. and his senior staff on several occasions and failed."

Fischetti, who was Pomerantz's law partner in the 1980s and early '90s, added: "We should applaud District Attorney Alvin Bragg for adhering to the rule of law and sticking to the evidence while making an apolitical charging decision based solely on the lack of evidence and nothing else."

In its own statement, the Trump Organization called Pomerantz "a never-Trumper" and said: "Never before have we seen this level of corruption in our legal system."

Trump has long denied wrongdoing and leveled personal attacks on the people investigating him, including a thinly veiled reference to Pomerantz. In one statement, he claimed that lawyers from Pomerantz's former law firm had "gone to work in the district attorney's office in order to viciously make sure that 'the job gets done.'"

Pomerantz, who confirmed his resignation in a brief interview last month, declined to comment on the letter when contacted by The Times this week.

A spokeswoman for Bragg, Danielle Filson, said the investigation was continuing and added: "A team of experienced prosecutors is working every day to follow the facts and the law. There is nothing more we can or should say at this juncture about an ongoing investigation."