BASEBALL

ASU falls to Southern Illinois

Arkansas State University nearly dug itself out of a 5-0 hole but ultimately fell 6-5 Wednesday against Southern Illinois in Carbondale, Ill.

ASU (4-14) put the tying run on base in the top of the ninth inning with no outs, but the visitors couldn't force a bottom half.

Daedrick Cail logged a pair of hits, and both Brandon Hager and Jared Toler homered to lead the Red Wolves' offense.

Southern Illinois (16-5) also stranded ASU's potential tying and go-ahead runners in the top of the eighth.

TRACK AND FIELD

ASU thrower grabs Sun Belt honors

Arkansas State University's Aimar Palma Simo finished second in the hammer throw with a toss of 213 feet at the Louisiana Classics, ranking as the top collegian and being named the Sun Belt Conference's Men's Field Athlete of the Week.

The sophomore from Castellon, Spain, now has the conference's top throw of the season and his mark of 213 feet ranks 16th nationally.

-- Mitchell Gladstone

SAA tabs two from Hendrix

Junior Ethan Armour and fifth-year senior Madelyn Klinkerman of Hendrix College were recognized Wednesday as the Southern Athletic Association's men's and women's Field Athletes of the Week.

Armour finished second in the javelin at the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational, hosted by the University of Central Arkansas, after a throw of 153.4 feet. He placed fourth in the pole vault at the event, sixth in the discus and eighth in the 110-meter hurdles.

Klinkerman finished second in the discus at the Richard Martin Jr. Invitational with a throw of 137.5 feet and sixth in the hammer with a throw of 130 feet.

GOLF

Arkansas Tech duo honored

Arkansas Tech University juniors Jacqueline Klemm and Francois Jacobs were named the Great American Conference's Golfers of the Week on Wednesday.

Klemm claimed the individual title at the Trophy Club Invitational in Westlake, Texas, with an 8-over 224. She shot rounds of 74-74-76 to win by one stroke and helped the Golden Suns to a fourth-place finish as a team.

Jacobs helped the Wonder Boys earn a 17-shot victory at the Trophy Club Invitational and finished second individually with a 2-under 214 total. He ranked third in the field of 90 golfers with 12 birdies.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services