Super Quiz: The 50 States

1. The landing of the Mayflower Pilgrims at Plymouth Rock in 1620.

2. The murder of Sharon Tate and four others by members of the Manson Family on Aug. 9, 1969.

3. The Kent State shootings on May 4, 1970.

4. Gen. Robert E. Lee surrendered to Gen. Ulysses S. Grant at Appomattox Court House on April 9, 1865.

5. The eruption of Mount St. Helens volcano on May 18, 1980.

6. The Battle of Little Bighorn (Custer's Last Stand) on June 25-26, 1876.

7. The Johnstown Flood after the failure of a dam on May 31, 1889.

8. The assassination of President William McKinley on Sept. 6, 1901.

9. The famous flight of the Wright brothers at Kill Devil Hills on Dec. 17, 1903.

ANSWERS:

1. Massachusetts

2. California

3. Ohio

4. Virginia

5. Oregon

6. Montana

7. Pennsylvania

8. New York

9. North Carolina