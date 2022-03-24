Survey to provide valuable data

Turkey hunters can contribute to turkey management in Arkansas by participating in the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Spring Gobbler Survey.

Over the years, Game and Fish Commission turkey biologists have said that the lack of solid observation data has hobbled turkey management in the state. Turkey biologists simply do not get enough information in many parts of the state to formulate an accurate estimate about how many turkeys inhabit the woods.

To remedy the deficit, the commission is asking turkey hunters to be its eyes and ears in the woods this spring. The commission is making it easy and convenient by providing the Spring Gobbler Hunting Survey in a handy booklet that can be carried in a vest pocket.

The opening page has fields to write your name, address, phone number and email.

There are two pages for observations while scouting in Arkansas only. These spreadsheet pages contain fields for the date of the scouting trip, start time and end time, ecoregion or county. You can even enter a GPS coordinate. Another field denotes whether the scouting occurred on private or public land. Additional fields allow you to record how many turkeys you heard gobbling and how many gobbles you heard.

Additional fields allow you to enter how many toms, jakes and hens you saw. You can also note seeing hens in flocks, and if you saw hens being bred. Two fields allow notations for wind and rain.

Three pages allow you to enter information for Arkansas only turkey hunts. The fields are the same except for additional fields noting how many turkeys you killed on a particular day and if it was an adult or a jake.

One page allows you to record data for any turkeys you kill in Arkansas or elsewhere. You can record the subspecies, its weight, beard length and spur length. You can also record the distance of the shot and the type and size shot you used. For example, you can enter a 30-yard shot with No. 6 lead. Code keys are included for turkey subspecies and shot types.

Finally, there are two pages for observations during out-of-state hunts only. It contains the same fields for in-state observations.

The booklet is a perfect format for a diary. The postage is prepaid, so you need only to drop it in the mail.

Turkey reproduction data is encouraging so far. Jeremy Wood, the Game and Fish Commission's turkey program coordinator, said that the statewide average of poults per hen is slightly less than two. That's the minimum necessary to maintain populations at their current level. Turkey populations grow when you get above 2 poults per hen.

Wood said some landowners have reported seeing turkeys on their property for the first time in many years. He said he saw two turkeys fly across heavy traffic at the I-40/430 interchange near Maumelle recently.

A friend whose parent's live in Nashville, Ark., told me Monday that her parents saw a turkey on their property in Howard County for the first time a few weeks ago. I believe that our turkey populations are on their way back to getting healthy again, even if our spring hunting numbers don't reflect it.

Keep in mind that it is illegal to kill bearded hens, so be certain you ascertain the sex of a turkey before shooting. A hen is smaller than a gobbler, with drab brown plumage and a purplish head.

A gobbler is several pounds heavier and has darker plumage, with a lot of black in the feathers. The presence of a beard 6 inches or longer does not make it a legal turkey. However, a legal gobbler must have a beard that is 6 inches or longer. A jake, or immature gobbler, has a distinctive looking fan when it displays. The four middle fingers in its fan protrude higher than the others.

In contrast, a mature gobbler's fan forms a perfect arc. It is illegal for an adult hunter to kill a jake.

The Game and Fish Commission is debating the possibility of reducing the annual bag limit to one turkey. The rationale is that reducing the limit will reduce the the number of hunters in the woods for the season's duration, thus reducing the possibility of hunters disrupting turkey nesting.

I'm not sure how big an issue hunter/turkey interface is, really. From what I've seen, most hunters give up after the first week and self limit their impact. The commission probably accomplishes the same goal by limiting hunters to killing only one turkey in the first week.