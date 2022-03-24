‘The Return’ exhibition opens at Hearne





Works by Florida-based artist Dean Mitchell will be shown in "The Return," a new exhibition opening today at Hearne Fine Art in Little Rock.

The Florida-based Mitchell is known for his watercolors of American landscapes, street scenes and figures. In a 2002 review of his work, The New York Times called him a "virtual modern-day Vermeer of ordinary Black people given dignity through the eloquence of his concentration and touch."

His work is included in the collections of the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts, The Rockwell Museum in Corning, N.Y.; the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art in Kansas City, Mo.; the Mississippi Museum of Art in Jackson and others.

"The Return," which will be up through June 3, will feature Mitchell's poignant paintings depicting landscapes of the American West along with other works in oil, watercolor and etchings.

Mitchell will be at Hearne Fine Art, 1001 Wright Ave., for a reception from 1-5 p.m., April 12.



