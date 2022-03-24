U.S. planning for worst from Russia





BRUSSELS -- The White House has assembled a team of national security officials to sketch out scenarios for how the United States and its allies should respond if Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashes his stockpiles of chemical, biological or nuclear weapons, according to several officials involved in the process.

The Tiger Team, as the national security team is known, is also examining responses for if Putin reaches into NATO territory to attack convoys bringing weapons and aid to Ukraine, the officials said. Meeting three times a week in classified sessions, the team is also said to be looking at responses for if Russia seeks to extend the war to neighboring nations, including Moldova and Georgia, and for how to prepare European countries for refugees flowing in on a scale not seen in decades.

President Joe Biden landed in Brussels on Wednesday evening for a series of summits to be held today with NATO allies and the European Union on the war in Ukraine, seeking to underscore the breadth of the united front against Putin.

The U.S.' contingency plans are expected to be central to a session in Brussels where Biden will meet with leaders of the 29 other NATO nations. They're meeting for the first time -- behind closed doors, their cellphones and aides banished -- since Putin invaded Ukraine.

Earlier Wednesday, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance was doubling the number of battle groups along its eastern flank by deploying four new ones in Bulgaria, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia, a significant bolstering of NATO's presence in the region.

Stoltenberg underscored the urgency of the preparation effort Wednesday, telling reporters for the first time that even if the Russians employ weapons of mass destruction only inside Ukraine, they may have "dire consequences" for people in NATO nations. And he discussed the fear that chemical or radioactive clouds could drift over the border.

One issue under examination is whether such collateral damage would be considered an "attack" on NATO under its charter, which might require a joint military response.

Stoltenberg said he expected "allies will agree to provide additional support, including cybersecurity assistance and equipment to help Ukraine protect against chemical, biological, radiologic and nuclear threats."

As Biden flew to Europe on Wednesday, both he and Stoltenberg warned of growing evidence that Russia was preparing to use chemical weapons in Ukraine. The fear is that Russia is more likely to use those weapons because they erode the distinction between conventional and nuclear arms.

Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., who leads the Armed Services Committee, said Wednesday that if Putin used a weapon of mass destruction -- chemical, biological or nuclear -- "there would be consequences" even if the weapon's use was confined to Ukraine. Reed said radiation from a nuclear weapon, for instance, could waft into a neighboring NATO country and be considered an attack on a NATO member.

"It's going to be a very difficult call, but it's a call that not just the president but the entire NATO Council will have to make," Reed told reporters.

"The bottom line is this is a NATO decision," Reed said. "It won't be the president's decision alone. I don't think he'd want to take action unilaterally."

The U.S. team weighing such issues was established in a memo signed by Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser, on Feb. 28, four days after the invasion began, according to the officials involved in the process, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. A previous iteration had worked for months, behind the scenes, to prepare the U.S. government for the likelihood of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

That team played a central role in devising the playbooks of deep sanctions, troop buildups in NATO nations and arming the Ukrainian military. Those measures have exploited Russia's weaknesses and put its government and economy under tremendous pressure.

One major issue the Tiger Team is looking at is the threshold that could prompt the alliance to use military force in Ukraine. Biden has made clear that he is reluctant to do so, fearing that direct confrontation with Russia could escalate the conflict beyond control. "That's World War III," he noted recently.

A second team of officials, also created by Sullivan's Feb. 28 memo, is looking at long-term opportunities for the United States to improve its geopolitical position as a result of Putin's invasion. Inside the White House, it has become an article of faith that the Russian leader made a huge strategic error -- one that will diminish Russia's standing, cripple its economy and alienate potential allies for years. But it is early in the conflict, other officials caution, and that conclusion may prove premature.

RUSSIAN THREATS

Officials believe that the chances of Putin resorting to detonating a nuclear weapon are small. But Russia's steady stream of reminders that it has its arsenal at the ready, and could use it in response to anything it perceives as an "existential threat," has put the U.S. on high alert.

Biden will take up with allies "how to deal with the rhetoric and the commentary coming out of Russia on this whole question of the potential use of nuclear weapons," Sullivan told reporters Wednesday.

"We haven't seen anything that's made us adjust our posture, our nuclear posture, but it is of course something we will have to continue to stay in close consultation with allies and partners on, as well as communicate directly to the Russians."

Several officials said the White House and Pentagon have had some tension over how much detail the Defense Department is willing to share on its highly secretive war-planning -- especially concerning responses to any use of nuclear weapons -- even in the classified setting of the Tiger Team.

A U.S. official said Biden remained adamant about keeping U.S. forces out of Ukraine. But the official said the administration believed it would be misguided not to closely examine the thresholds, if any, under which the president would reverse himself, or to be prepared to deal with the consequences of the use of weapons of mass destruction.

A senior administration official said any use of a "small" tactical nuclear bomb by Russia -- even inside Ukraine and not directed at a NATO member -- would mean that "all bets are off" on the United States and NATO staying out of the war. But when pushed, the official declined to lay out the responses under discussion.

The official said American and NATO intelligence communities had not seen any activity by Russian military officials that suggested preparations to use a nuclear weapon. But he said that during internal discussions, administration officials were urging caution because there was more at stake than just Ukraine.

If Putin did strike a NATO country intentionally, he would not only bring the force of the military alliance to bear on Russia, but also probably find himself facing NATO troops inside Ukraine, said Artis Pabriks, Latvia's defense minister.

"He will get Article 5," Pabriks told reporters, in a reference to the NATO pledge that an attack on one alliance member is an attack on all.

"If he gets that, basically that would also make us involved in Ukraine," Pabriks said. "He has no way out of that. So I don't think he should be so stupid."

Information for this article was contributed by Dan Bilefsky of The New York Times.



