TEXAS A&M 67, WAKE FOREST 52

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV and Quenton Jackson had 12 points apiece as Texas A&M defeated Wake Forest in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Tyrece Radford added 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (26-12). Isaiah Mucius had 15 points for the Demon Deacons (25-10). Dallas Walton added 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Wake Forest totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low for the team.

WASHINGTON STATE 77, BYU 58

PROVO, Utah -- Michael Flowers had 27 points as Washington State beat BYU in the quarterfinals of the NIT.

Dishon Jackson had 14 points for Washington State (22-14). Tyrell Roberts added 11 points.

Fousseyni Traore had 16 points and eight rebounds for BYU (24-11). Alex Barcello added 12 points and Caleb Lohner had 11 rebounds and five assists.

BYU guard Te'Jon Lucas (3) and forward Fousseyni Traore (45) defend against Washington State guard TJ Bamba (5) during an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the NIT, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in Provo, Utah. (Scott G Winterton/Deseret News via AP)

