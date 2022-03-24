TEXAS A&M 67, WAKE FOREST 52
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Wade Taylor IV and Quenton Jackson had 12 points apiece as Texas A&M defeated Wake Forest in the NIT quarterfinals on Wednesday night.
Tyrece Radford added 10 points and eight rebounds for Texas A&M (26-12). Isaiah Mucius had 15 points for the Demon Deacons (25-10). Dallas Walton added 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Wake Forest totaled 15 points in the first half, a season low for the team.
WASHINGTON STATE 77, BYU 58
PROVO, Utah -- Michael Flowers had 27 points as Washington State beat BYU in the quarterfinals of the NIT.
Dishon Jackson had 14 points for Washington State (22-14). Tyrell Roberts added 11 points.
Fousseyni Traore had 16 points and eight rebounds for BYU (24-11). Alex Barcello added 12 points and Caleb Lohner had 11 rebounds and five assists.