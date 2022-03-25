2 kids’ bodies found in Lake Ouachita; father missing

LAKE OUACHITA -- Local, state and federal agencies were searching Lake Ouachita on Thursday for a missing boater after the bodies of his two children, a 5-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl, were discovered in the water along the shore by a fisherman Wednesday evening.

"We got a call about six o'clock last night, [a] fisherman said that he'd found some bodies. So we came out and found two juveniles," Keith Stephens, chief of communications for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said. "After talking to the family, we found out that there may be another one out there."

The names of the victims were not being released Thursday.

Both children were wearing life jackets, Sgt. Glenn Tucker with the Game and Fish Commission confirmed Thursday.

"We were able to recover them because of that," Stephens said.

The family's 14-foot, flat-bottomed boat was found half-submerged along a rocky shore in the Yorktown Bay area of Lake Ouachita near Lake Ouachita State Park, according to Stephens and Capt. Tod Johnson with the Game and Fish Commission.

"Small boat, from what we know now, capsized," Johnson said.

Four Game and Fish Commission boats were running the shoreline, recovering debris and searching for the missing father, presumed dead, beginning around 7 a.m. Thursday, he said.

A dive team with sonar equipment arrived midday along with another specialized boat. Five boats in total were attempting to find the father and triangulate where the accident occurred on the lake.

"We have multiple dive team members from various counties around the state. We can usually have them here and assembled within four hours. ... We have a boat that's specially rigged up for the type of sonar that we have -- it's the most advanced technology that's out right now for this type of recovery effort," Johnson said.

"I just encourage people to stay away from the area right now. We've got some divers that are in the water. They need as calm a water as possible. It's very windy," Stephens said.

"Our dive boat's still out doing a grid search pattern. They'll stay out till after darkness because they can see the screen of the sonar better. ... When they call it for the night, we'll be back at daylight in the morning -- start again," Johnson said at about 4:30 p.m.

"Hopefully with some luck, divine intervention, and the skills that these guys have here, hopefully we'll have him found," Johnson said.

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission and Garland County Sheriff's Department officers search Lake Ouachita for the missing father of the two deceased children. - Photo by Andrew Mobley of The Sentinel-Record

