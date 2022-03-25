Police: 2 Little Rock officers injured in crash

Two Little Rock police officers were injured in a crash near the Pine Street and Interstate 630 overpass Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Both officers went to the hospital and received medical attention, police said in a Twitter post Thursday night. One officer had been discharged with minor injuries, while the other remained for additional testing, the post states.

The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m., according to an online police dispatch log.

There were no updates Friday morning, according to police spokesperson Mark Edwards.