Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Sports Coronavirus iPad Core Values Weather Newsletters Obits Puzzles Archive Story ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Police: 2 Little Rock officers injured in crash

by Brianna Kwasnik | Today at 9:58 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

Two Little Rock police officers were injured in a crash near the Pine Street and Interstate 630 overpass Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Both officers went to the hospital and received medical attention, police said in a Twitter post Thursday night. One officer had been discharged with minor injuries, while the other remained for additional testing, the post states.

The crash occurred at about 4:40 p.m., according to an online police dispatch log.

There were no updates Friday morning, according to police spokesperson Mark Edwards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT