Arkansas vs. Duke at NCAA Tournament: How to watch and listen, team comparisons

WHEN Saturday, 7:50 p.m. Central

WHERE Chase Center in San Francisco

RECORDS Arkansas 28-8; Duke 31-6

STREAK Arkansas won 3; Duke won 3

COACHES Arkansas: Eric Musselman — 73-27 in third season at Arkansas and 183-61 in seventh season overall; Duke: Mike Krzyzewski — 1,128-308 in 42nd season at Duke and 1,201-367 in 47th season overall.

SERIES Arkansas leads 2-1

LAST MEETING Arkansas defeated Duke 76-72 on April 4, 1994, in the championship game of the NCAA Tournament in Charlotte, N.C.

RADIO Razorback Sports Network can be accessed through local FM and AM affiliates. The game audio can also be accessed on the Razorback GameDay App, the Varsity Network app and the TuneIn app.

TELEVISION The game will be televised by TBS and can be accessed via the NCAA March Madness Live app.

ANNOUNCERS Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Bill Raftery (analyst), Grant Hill (analyst) and Tracy Wolfson (sideline)

NOTABLE The winner of Saturday's game will advance to play in the Final Four in New Orleans. The loser will be eliminated ... Arkansas advanced to the Elite Eight with a 74-68 victory over top-seeded Gonzaga on Thursday ... Duke advanced with a 78-73 victory over Texas Tech on Thursday ... Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is the NCAA's all-time leader in victories and will retire at the end of the season ... Arkansas is playing in its 11th Elite Eight and is looking to advance to its seventh Final Four. The Razorbacks have not played in the Final Four since 1995 ... Duke is in the Elite Eight for the 23rd time and is looking to advance to its 17th Final Four, but first since 2015. Twelve Final Four appearances have come under Krzyzewski, who has won five national championships ... On Thursday, Krzyzewski won his 100th NCAA Tournament game ... This will be the first meeting between Arkansas and Duke in the NCAA Tournament outside of the Final Four. The Blue Devils defeated the Razorbacks 97-83 at the 1990 Final Four in Denver, and Arkansas defeated Duke 76-72 in the national championship game in 1994. The only other meeting between the programs came in November 1990, when the Razorbacks won 98-88 at Madison Square Garden in New York in the semifinals of the preseason NIT.

DUKE PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT; YR.; PPG; RPG

G Jeremy Roach, 6-2; So.; 8.6; 2.4

F Wendell Moore, 6-5; Jr.; 13.5; 5.3

F AJ Griffin, 6-6, Fr.; 10.3; 3.9

F Paolo Banchero, 6-10; Fr.; 17.2; 7.8

C Mark Williams, 7-1; So.; 11.3; 7.4

ARKANSAS PROBABLE STARTING LINEUP

POS. NAME, HT., YR.; PPG; RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr.; 18.4; 4.5

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr., 12.0; 4.8

G Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr.; 10.7; 5.2

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So.; 10.5; 9.8

F Trey Wade, 6-6; Sr.; 3.2; 2.5

TEAM COMPARISON

Duke – Arkansas

80.2 Points for 76.2

67.4 Points against 68.0

+4.2 Rebound margin +3.4

+0.5 Turnover margin +2.5

49.2 FG pct. 43.5

37.0 3-PT pct. 30.5

73.8 FT pct. 75.9