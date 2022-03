FAQ

Art In Bloom

WHAT -- An exhibition of floral arrangements by local designers inspired by works of art

WHEN -- Today through Monday; gallery hours are 11 a.m.-8 p.m. today; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday & Sunday; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday

WHERE -- Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville

COST -- Free

INFO -- crystalbridges.org