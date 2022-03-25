Bail reduction sought in fatal-wreck case

A Union County man charged with two counts of negligent homicide with a habitual offender enhancement has asked for a reduction in bail, according to court records.

James K. Williams, 31, was charged with two counts of negligent homicide in December after a Union County sheriff's office investigation into a fatal crash that occurred in late March 2021.

According to court records, the fatal crash occurred on March 27, 2021. An Arkansas State Police report referenced in court records said a 2004 Pontiac Grand AM allegedly driven by Williams and traveling northbound on Arkansas 15 "crossed into the southbound lane" and struck a 2015 Toyota Tacoma driven by Shawn Strickland head-on.

The front passenger in Strickland's vehicle died after the crash, and Strickland died in April due to injuries suffered in the accident.

According to court records, members of Strickland's family contacted the county sheriff's office in October in search of a case status update. Investigators "learned that no direct criminal charges had been pursued by the State Police in regard to the accident."

Investigators then obtained the case file from the state prosecutor's office and, upon review, "noted that a sample of James Williams' blood had been submitted to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for toxicology testing and had returned a positive result" for methamphetamine and marijuana, according to court records.

Investigators also reviewed body camera footage from the scene, including three witness statements given to the responding state trooper.

The investigators interviewed one of these witnesses as well, court records state.

According to court records, Williams' attorney filed a motion requesting Williams' bail be reduced from $100,000 to $25,000, citing reasons including that he is a "lifelong resident of Union County," "has little to no history of failure to appear" and "is not a flight risk." A response from either the state or the court was not available in court records Tuesday afternoon, and Williams remained incarcerated at the Union County jail.