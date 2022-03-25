Baird to leave post at pension system

The executive director of the Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System, Duncan Baird, is departing next month to be a senior manager of benefit services at Walmart, Baird said Thursday.

Baird will be responsible for administering Walmart's 401(k) plan, which covers all 1.6 million U.S. associates, said Delia Garcia, senior director of communications at Walmart.

Baird said in an interview that "I am very excited about the new opportunity, but I will miss being with APERS and working with our members and working with our staff."

He said his resignation from the system will be effective April 8.

Baird is paid $165,396 a year as the executive director of the public employees retirement system. He declined to reveal what he will be paid in his private sector job.

The Arkansas Public Employees Retirement System is state government's second-largest retirement system, with investments valued at more than $11 billion and more than 80,000 working and retired members. The Arkansas Teacher Retirement System is state government's largest retirement system, with investments valued at more than $21 billion and more than 100,000 working and retired members.

Baird, 42, said he wasn't looking for a new job, but the position at Walmart "was an an opportunity that presented itself."

He said it's a unique opportunity to learn and grow in his career as he raises three young children with his wife, Courtney Baird.

Courtney Baird has served on the Arkansas Claims Commission since her appointment by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in 2019, and her term expires Jan. 14, 2024. She is paid $32,259 a year as a claims commissioner, according to the Arkansas Transparency website.

Duncan Baird served as a Republican state representative from Lowell from 2009-2015 and spent the last two years of his term as a co-chairman of the Joint Budget Committee, after Republicans gained control of the Arkansas House and Senate. In 2014, he lost a bid for the Republican nomination for state treasurer to Benton Republican Dennis Milligan, who has served as the state treasurer since 2015.

Baird served a stint as the budget director in Hutchinson's office before he was promoted to state budget administrator in June 2015.

In 2019, the trustees for the public employees retirement system hired Baird as the system's executive director over the system's chief investment officer Carlos Borromeo and actuary Jody Carreiro.

Board Chairwoman Candace Franks, who is the retired state bank commissioner, could not be reached for comment by telephone on Thursday afternoon about Baird's pending exit.

Board Vice Chairman Larry Walther, who is the secretary of the state Department of Finance and Administration, said Thursday that he worked closely with Baird during his time in state government.

"He embodies professionalism and consistently brings innovative solutions to complex issues," Walther said in a written statement.

"His leadership at APERS will continue to benefit the state and its employees for years to come. I am grateful to call him a friend and colleague and wish him the best in this new opportunity."

In an email dated Tuesday to the system's board of trustees, Baird said he visited with Franks on Tuesday to inform her that he is planning on leaving for an opportunity in the private sector.

"It has been an honor to serve public employees and retirees from across Arkansas and work with our excellent staff over the last three years," Baird wrote in a separate letter to the board of trustees.

He said he was thankful for the guidance and support that the system's trustees provided and he appreciated the board's hard work over the course of many regular and special meetings

"Over the last three years, we have made significant progress together in a number of important areas," Baird said.

"Based on member feedback, we spent many months developing a plan to strengthen the system for the long term, which was enacted into law [in 2021] with strong legislative support."

The system prioritized and expanded educational outreach to its members, increased communication with members and stakeholders, and fine-tuned its investment portfolio through its ongoing investment work plan, Baird said.

In addition, the system worked to operate more efficiently by eliminating unnecessary expenses and leveraging technology, he wrote in his letter to the system's trustees.

"Each of these actions help to strengthen the system over the long term for the benefit of our members," he said.

Baird said he looks forward to assisting with a smooth transition.

Baird said Thursday that the audited market value of the system's investments totaled $11.2 billion as of February.

In the fiscal year that ended June 30, the system's investments increased in value from $9.09 billion to $11.6 billion, buoyed by robust stock markets, the system's investment consultant reported in August. The consultant said that the system's investment return in fiscal 2021 was 31.49% to rank among the top 9% of the nation's public pension systems.

As of June 30, the system's unfunded liabilities totaled $1.9 billion with a projected payoff period of 16 years, according to its actuary.

The actuary said the system's June 30 actuarial valuation also reflected the following measures:

• Act 365 of 2021 that will gradually increase the amount that members of the system contribute. The law will increase the percentage of salary that a member pays from the current 5% by 0.25% a year, starting July 1, 2022, over an eight-year period until that percentage reaches 7%.

• Act 366 of 2021 that will change the cost-of-living adjustment for retirement benefits for system members hired on or after July 1, 2022, from 3% a year to the lower of 3% or the consumer price index each year.

• Act 370 of 2021 that will change how the system computes the final average compensation that is used in calculating retirement benefits for a member hired by a system-covered employer, starting on or after July 1, 2022. The final average compensation will be based on the average of the five highest years of annual compensation rather than the average of the three highest years of annual compensation.

• Act 518 of 2021 that extended the maximum period for members in the deferred retirement plan from seven years to 10 years, effective March 31, 2021.