Bentonville man accused of injuring 15-month-old girl





BENTONVILLE -- A Bentonville man was arrested in connection with abusing a 15-month-old girl.

Dylan Essary, 21, was released on $100,000 bond Wednesday from the Benton County Jail. He was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Prosecutors haven't filed a formal charge against him.

Bentonville police started investigating in October after receiving a report concerning a child being abused, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The girl's mother said she witnessed Essary, her boyfriend at the time, pulling her daughter's hair, according to the affidavit. She told police Essary had a full grip on her crying daughter's hair and her hair was being pulled back, according to the affidavit.

A police officer noticed a red mark on the girl's right ear and observed faint swelling and bruising under her right eye. The girl was taken to Children's Northwest hospital in Springdale where doctors determined she had a skull fracture, according to the affidavit.

Essary told police he was feeding the girl when she began hitting and grabbing him; he then pulled the girl's hair as a form of discipline, the affidavit states.

Essary said the girl may have injured her ear and right eye from hitting her head, the affidavit states.

A doctor told police the skull fracture was the result of blunt force trauma to the head, and it wasn't possible for that injury to occur from banging her head, according to the affidavit. She said the swelling and bruising under the right eye were consistent with hair pulling, but the injuries are also present in a skull fracture, according to the affidavit.

Essary was ordered not to have any contact with the girl or her mother. His arraignment is scheduled for April 25 in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's courtroom.



