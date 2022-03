PEA RIDGE — “The Bear Went over the Mountain,” a musical written by John Jacobson and John Higgins was performed by Pea Ridge Primary School first-grade students under the direction of Lona Taylor March 17. The musical was performed in the Fine Arts Center at Pea Ridge High School.

Songs included “Good Morning,” “This is the Day,” “Beware!” “Push!” and “Forever.”

Children were in costumes as woodland creates including foxes, rabbits, bats, bears, owls.