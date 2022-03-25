Biden, allies pledge more Ukraine aid





BRUSSELS -- President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions and humanitarian aid on Thursday in response to Vladimir Putin's assault on Ukraine, but they did not offer the more robust military assistance that Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded for in a pair of live-video appearances.

Biden said Thursday that the United States would accept up to 100,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine and donate $1 billion to help European countries facing a humanitarian crisis not seen on the continent since the end of World War II.

"This is not something that Poland or Romania or Germany should carry on their own," Biden said. "This is an international responsibility."

U.S. officials have repeatedly said they expected that most Ukrainian refugees would want to stay in Europe, close to their homes. So far, some 3 million Ukrainians have fled their homeland. But millions more have been internally displaced and may also need to find haven in other countries.

White House officials said the refugees would be received through "the full range of legal pathways," including the U.S. refugee admissions program, which leads to permanent residence, or a green card. Others may be granted visas or "humanitarian parole," a temporary form of entry offered to displaced people in wartime and other emergencies.

The initiative would focus on Ukrainians who have family members in the United States. However, the U.S. is not considering airlifting Ukrainians into the country, as it did during the military withdrawal from Afghanistan, White House officials said.

The Western leaders spent Thursday crafting next steps to counter Russia's month-old invasion -- and discussing how they might respond should Putin deploy chemical, biological or even nuclear weapons. They met in a trio of emergency summits that had them shuttling across Brussels for meetings of NATO, the Group of Seven industrialized nations and the 27-member European Council.

Biden warned that a chemical attack by Russia "would trigger a response in kind."

"You're asking whether NATO would cross. We'd make that decision at the time," Biden said.

However, a White House official said later that Biden's remark did not imply any shift in the U.S. position against direct military action. Biden and NATO allies have stressed that the U.S. and NATO would not put troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy, while thankful for the newly promised help, made clear to the Western allies he needed far more than they're currently willing to give.

"One percent of all your planes, 1% of all your tanks," Zelenskyy asked members of the NATO alliance. "We can't just buy those. When we will have all this, it will give us, just like you, 100% security."

Biden said more aid was on its way. But the Western leaders were treading carefully so as not to escalate the conflict beyond the borders of Ukraine.

"NATO has made a choice to support Ukraine in this war without going to war with Russia," said French President Emmanuel Macron. "Therefore we have decided to intensify our ongoing work to prevent any escalation and to get organized in case there is an escalation."

Poland and other eastern flank NATO countries are seeking clarity on how the U.S. and European nations can assist in dealing with their growing concerns about Russian aggression as well as the refugee crisis. More than 2 million Ukrainian refugees have fled to Poland.

Biden was set to make a visit today to Rzeszow, Poland, where energy and refugee issues were expected to be at the center of talks with President Andrzej Duda. Biden planned to get a briefing on humanitarian aid efforts to assist fleeing refugees, as well as meet with U.S. troops from the 82nd Airborne Division who have been deployed in recent weeks to bolster NATO's eastern flank.

Billions of dollars of military hardware have already been provided to Ukraine. A U.S. official said Western nations were discussing the possibility of providing anti-ship weapons amid concerns that Russia will launch amphibious assaults along the Black Sea coast.

Biden said his top priority at Thursday's meetings was to make certain that the West stayed on the same page in its response to Russian aggression against Ukraine.

"The single most important thing is for us to stay unified," he said.

Finland announced Thursday that it would send more military equipment to Ukraine, its second shipment in about three weeks. And Belgium announced that it will add more than $1.1 billion to its defense budget in response to Russia's aggression.

At the same time, Washington will expand its sanctions on Russia, targeting members of the country's parliament along with defense contractors. The U.S. said it will work with other Western nations to ensure that gold reserves held by Russia's central bank are subject to existing sanctions.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg also warned China against coming to Russia's rescue. He called on Beijing "to join the rest of the world and clearly condemn the brutal war against Ukraine and not support Russia."

But Stoltenberg, too, made clear that the West had a "responsibility to prevent this conflict from becoming a full-fledged war in Europe."

Meanwhile, the possibility that Russia will use chemical or even nuclear weapons has been an important topic of conversation in Brussels.

Stoltenberg said NATO leaders agreed Thursday to send equipment to Ukraine to help protect it against a chemical weapons attack.

White House officials said that both the U.S. and NATO have been working on contingency planning should Russia deploy nonconventional weaponry. NATO has specially trained and equipped forces in case there should be such an attack against a member nation's population, territory or forces. Ukraine is not a member of the alliance.

Stoltenberg said in an NBC News interview that if Russia deployed chemical weapons, that would make "an unpredictable, dangerous situation even more dangerous and even more unpredictable." He declined to comment about how the alliance might respond.

The White House National Security Council launched efforts days after the invasion through its "Tiger Team," which is tasked with planning three months out, and a second strategy group working on a longer-term review of any geopolitical shift that may come, according to a senior administration official.

Both teams are conducting contingency planning for scenarios including Russia's potential use of chemical or biological weapons or targeting of U.S. security convoys in the region, for disruptions to global food supply chains and for the growing refugee crisis.

Before departing for Europe on Wednesday, Biden said that the possibility of a chemical attack was a "real threat." In addition, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN this week that Russia could consider using its nuclear weapons if it felt there were "an existential threat for our country."

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin on Thursday warned that "Russia is capable of anything."

"They don't respect any rules," Marin told reporters. "They don't respect any international laws that they are actually committed to."

The Russian invasion has spurred European nations to reconsider their military spending, and Stoltenberg opened the NATO summit by saying the alliance must "respond to a new security reality in Europe."

Four new NATO battlegroups, which usually number between 1,000-1,500 troops, are being set up in Hungary, Slovakia, Romania and Bulgaria.

ENERGY ISSUES

The energy crisis exacerbated by the war was a contentious topic for the European Council summit, where leaders from Spain, Portugal, Italy and Greece expressed hope for an urgent, coordinated, bloc-wide response. EU officials have said they will seek U.S. help on a plan to top up natural gas storage facilities for next winter, and they also want the bloc to jointly purchase gas.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed calls to boycott Russian energy supplies, saying it would cause significant damage to his country's economy. Scholz is facing pressure from environmental activists to quickly wean Germany off Russian energy, but he said the process will have to be gradual.

"To do so from one day to the next would mean plunging our country and all of Europe into recession," Scholz said Wednesday.

Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Union's executive arm, said before Biden's visit that she wanted to discuss the possibility of securing extra deliveries of liquefied natural gas from the United States for the 27-nation bloc "for the next two winters."

The EU imports 90% of the natural gas used to generate electricity, heat homes and supply industry, with Russia supplying almost 40% of EU gas and a quarter of its oil. The bloc is hoping to reduce its dependence on Russian gas by diversifying suppliers.

The U.S. is looking for ways to "surge" LNG supplies to Europe to help, said Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser.

BACKING INQUIRY

Elsewhere, dozens of nations met Thursday to pledge their support to the International Criminal Court's investigation in Ukraine, offering money, technology and expertise to the inquiry that opened soon after Russia's invasion began.

At a meeting of representatives from 38 nations in The Hague, the court's chief prosecutor urged them to stand up in support of the global legal order.

"If we don't put our money where our collective mouths are, if we don't give actual support but we wring our hands with lamentations, things can get worse," Prosecutor Karim Khan said at a meeting of representatives at the British ambassador's residence in The Hague. "And history will not judge us well; victims throughout the world will not judge us well."

Britain said before the meeting that it was boosting its support for the court's Ukraine probe with extra funds and specialist staffers.

France, already the third-largest contributor to the court's budget, announced it will provide magistrates, investigators and experts and $550,000 in extra funding, which may be increased if needed.

British Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab said the meeting was important to show support to a prosecution office that has often in the past been stretched financially and to send a message to Russia.

"We had Karim Khan here, and he will walk away with a whole load of additional financial and technical support," Raab said.

"Crucially, though, the message that comes out not just from the U.K., not just from the ICC, but from those 38 countries, is that we will not stand for impunity in Ukraine," he added. "And those leaders, whether it's in Moscow or commanders on the ground in Ukraine, will be held to account if they commit war crimes, and that is a deterrent message which is important to send right now."

The meeting came a day after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the Biden administration has made a formal determination that Russian troops have committed war crimes in Ukraine and would work with others to prosecute offenders.

The U.S. is not a member state of the International Criminal Court, but it could still assist a prosecution there by helping to gather evidence against Russian forces in Ukraine.

The U.S. could also provide support and backing to a commission of inquiry established by the U.N. Human Rights Council.

"All of those concerned about the situation in Ukraine, whether a state party or not, can support what is going on," Raab said, adding that it will be up to the U.S. "to decide what they do. But I'm sure they are equally horrified at the evidence in the pictures and the humanitarian suffering that we're all seeing on our TV screens."

The U.K. is a member of the court, and Raab said London will donate about $1.3 million in extra funding for the criminal court and assign soldiers with expertise in intelligence gathering to help uncover evidence of war crimes. A war crimes team in the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command also is being mobilized to help the investigation.

Khan opened an investigation earlier this month after dozens of the court's member states formally asked him to launch a probe. Khan has already visited Ukraine as part of the investigation and sent his staff to the region to begin gathering evidence.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine is a member of the court, but Ukraine has accepted its jurisdiction.

After another meeting Thursday in The Hague, the European Union judicial cooperation agency Eurojust said it would help coordinate investigations of crimes in Ukraine, working closely with the court.

"The desire to make sure justice prevails transcends national and continental borders," Eurojust President Ladislav Hamran said. He said Eurojust would act "as a bridge between the investigations of EU Member States and the independent and impartial investigation of the [court]."

He said his agency will also support a multinational joint investigation team being set up to look into crimes in Ukraine.

Information for this article was contributed by Chris Megerian, Mike Corder, Lorne Cook, Aamer Madhani, Matthew Lee, Hannah Fingerhut, Ellen Knickmeyer, Darlene Superville, Dasha Litvinova and Samuel Petrequin of The Associated Press; and by Miriam Jordan, Zolan Kanno-Youngs and Michael D. Shear of The New York Times.

