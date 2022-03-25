Clark hired as new athletic director in Pea Ridge





PEA RIDGE -- A familiar face will take the helm of athletic/activities director for the Pea Ridge School District this summer.

Charley Clark, currently principal of Pea Ridge High School, was named the new athletic director at Monday night's School Board meeting.

"I've always loved working in Pea Ridge and being part of such an incredible community," Clark said.

"As much as I enjoyed being the high school principal, this opportunity was too good to pass up. I would like to thank all of the teachers, students and parents I was lucky enough to work with while high school principal. As for the new role, I've always loved music and sports, so the chance to lead an athletic and fine arts department is a perfect fit.

"The timing was right for my family, and it felt like everything aligned perfectly," Clark said. "I'm really looking forward to this new opportunity."

Clark, who has been with Pea Ridge School District for 19 years, has been principal at the high school since 2016. From 2013 until 2016, Clark was director of Pea Ridge Manufacturing and Business Academy.

He served as assistant coach for the boys basketball team from 2004 to 2006 under Larry Walker, then became head coach for the boys basketball team in 2006, a position he held until 2013.

He will take on the new position July 1.



