Class learns etiquette, finance

The 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff class met recently for its March session, which focused on table etiquette and financial literacy, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Junior Leadership Pine Bluff is a chamber program for high school students.

In the March session, students had a hands-on activity to learn proper table setting placement. This will help them with any future business lunch or dinner meetings, according to the newsletter.

The class also heard from special guest speakers from Relyance Bank. Latasha Randle, Danielle Jolly, and Jasmine Griffin discussed the importance of having a balanced bank account, the meaning behind a good credit score, and how to write a check.

The 2022 Junior Leadership Pine Bluff class members and the schools they attend are: Ryan Bullard, White Hall High School; Nakhi Jones, Watson Chapel High School; Heru Harrington, Watson Chapel High School; Emarie Mohogany, Watson Chapel High School; Kristian Stafford, Watson Chapel High School; Jacob Pham, White Hall High School, according to a previous article.