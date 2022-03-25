Chamber sets council candidates’ forum

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a candidates’ forum from 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 10, at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas, 701 S. Main St. The event is open to the public, according to a news release.

The forum will feature candidates for Pine Bluff City Council. According to a previous article in The Commercial, wards and candidates are:

Pine Bluff Ward 1 Council Member — Danny Lester Walker, LaTisha Brunson, Garland Trice, John Proctor, David D. Knott;

Pine Bluff Ward 3 Council Member — Ivan Whitfield (incumbent), Quranner Cotledge, Lanette R. Frazier;

Pine Bluff Ward 4 Council Member — Steven Mays Sr. (incumbent), Cassandra Dean.

The community will have the opportunity to learn about each candidate running for the city council, so that they may make the best decision when placing their vote, according to the release.

The primary election will be held May 24. Early voting will be held May 9-23 at the county courthouse. To vote in this election, voters must be registered by April 25, according to a previous article.

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce does not endorse any candidate for public office. Details: https://jeffersoncountyalliance.com/

Valentine’s Scholarship Fundraiser set

The All Black Affair: The Valentine’s Scholarship Fundraiser will be held at 7:06 p.m. April 8, at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The Delta Sigma Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., in conjunction with the Southeast Arkansas Jewel Foundation, will host the event which was rescheduled from Feb. 11. The community is invited to attend.

Tickets are $40 per person. Tables are available for $400, according to a news release. Details: Gregory Murray, (870) 550-4281.

A&P commission to meet

The Pine Bluff Advertising and Promotion Commission will meet at 4 p.m. March 30 in person at the A&P Office, 623 S. Main St. Participants should inform the A&P by March 29 if they plan to attend, according to a news release. Details: Sheri Storie, A&P executive director, (870) 534-2121.

Lake Village team wins EAST award

Thousands of students from Arkansas and Oklahoma attended EAST Conference 2022 recently in Hot Springs.

Award winners included Picture This Competition: Arielle Ward and Jaylon Harris (Lakeside High School - Lake Village.) Details: www.EASTinitiative.org.



