Central Arkansas native and country singer Justin Moore will give a "homecoming" concert July 23 at Little Rock's First Security Amphitheater, in Riverfront Park near the south bank of the Arkansas River. Gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Opening acts are fellow Arkansan Heath Sanders and Mike Ryan.

Tickets — $35, $45, $55 and $65 (plus taxes and fees) are on sale at ticketmaster.com and riverconcerts.com.