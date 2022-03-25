Marriage Licenses

Cobi Johnson, 23, and Olivia Onermaa, 22, both of North Little Rock.

Jackson Ward, 24, and Morgan Neathery, 24, both of Roland.

David Linn, 20, and Haven Funderburg, 19, both of Little Rock.

Chad Taylor, 31, and Amanda Williamson, 25, both of Little Rock.

Jacob Smith, 41, and Paige Travis, 37, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

22-986. Josefina Castillo v. Juan Huerta.

22-1000. Tracey Simms v. Michael Simms.

22-1001. Emily Nichols v. Joseph Self.

22-995. Randall Busby v. Delanie Ulmer-Busby.

22-999. Kristin Cia-Jacques v. Matthew Jacques Sr.

GRANTED

22-64. Carol Spickes v. Benjamin Spickes III.