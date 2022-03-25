Data shows population shifts

WASHINGTON -- Almost three-quarters of all U.S. counties reported more deaths than births last year, a development largely caused by the pandemic, which contributed to a significant slowing in the nation's overall population growth, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau.

Low fertility rates, which have persisted since the end of the Great Recession, and the nation's continuing demographic shift toward an older population were also factors in the smallest population increase in 100 years, said Kenneth M. Johnson, a sociology professor and demographer at the University of New Hampshire. He said he expected the data to show a natural decrease but was surprised at its scale. Natural decrease occurs when a population records more deaths than births.

"I think one of the most important findings is the fact that almost 2,300 counties had more deaths than births in them. That's unheard of in American history," Johnson said.

He said the coronavirus's impact, along with longer-term trends that limited population growth, had created "a perfect storm" and that one would have to go back at least to the 1918 flu pandemic to find anything like it.

The data also offered statistical backing to widespread anecdotal evidence suggesting that millions of Americans moved out of the nation's largest cities, including Washington, D.C., during the pandemic. Millions of people traded cities for suburbs or larger suburbs for smaller ones. Many migrated farther into rural counties or resettled to second homes in vacation areas.

Two of the nation's largest cities, Los Angeles and New York City, experienced some of the sharpest losses as a result of internal migration. Los Angeles County lost 179,757 people in net domestic migration, while New York County lost 113,642.

The San Francisco area saw a loss of more than 116,000 residents, and greater Chicago lost more than 91,000 people from 2020 to 2021. The San Jose, Calif.; Boston; Miami; and Washington areas also lost tens of thousands of residents primarily from people moving away.

Tampa, Fla., and Pittsburgh had the largest natural decreases in U.S. metropolitan areas, in the range of 10,000 residents each. Pittsburgh's overall population declined by almost 14,000 residents because people left. But the Tampa area grew bigger because of an influx of more than 45,000 new residents.

California, Oregon and Mississippi had the most counties negatively affected by international migration losses, while Alaska, Louisiana and Illinois had the most counties affected by losses caused by domestic migration within the United States.

The outflows from some states meant gains in others. The Dallas area grew by more than 97,000 residents, Phoenix jumped by more than 78,000 people, and greater Houston added 69,000 residents. In the Phoenix metropolitan area, growth was driven by moves from elsewhere in the U.S., while in Dallas and Houston it was propelled by a combination of migration and births outpacing deaths.

"I'm very surprised by this because I didn't think it was going to be as dramatic, the domestic migration piece of it," said William H. Frey, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution. "It may be a blip, and I think it is, but it's certainly noteworthy. I think that's the bigger demographic pattern here."

Frey said that although outward domestic migration from these and other major cities had been underway for many years, its effect had been masked by increases in foreign immigrants, but those numbers also slowed during the pandemic.

The data released Thursday covered 3,143 counties, along with 384 metropolitan statistical areas and 543 smaller locales known as micropolitan statistical areas. The period covered by the data -- July 2020 to July 2021 -- also coincided with some of the peak rates of the coronavirus's spread, as reflected in reported cases.

In that time, more than 73% of all U.S. counties experienced a natural population decrease, compared with 55% of all counties in 2020 and 45% in 2019, the Census Bureau found. In four states -- Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island -- the natural population decrease occurred in every county.

The nation's capital recorded a loss of 20,043 people, driven mostly by domestic migration, while its metropolitan area lost more than 29,000 people, Frey said. Montgomery County, Md., experienced a loss of 6,416 people; Prince George's County, Md., reported a decline of 10,295; and the population of Fairfax County, Va., declined by 8,752. Prince William County, Va., added 1,734 people, Frey found.

He also noted the huge turnaround in immigration, tracing a peak influx of more than 47,000 reported in July 2015 to only 12,600 last year.

ARKANSAS NUMBERS

In Arkansas, 85% of counties saw more deaths than births from July 2020 to July 2021. Overall, the state lost 3,236 residents through natural population change.

But the state's overall population, including people who moved to Arkansas, grew by 13,659 from mid-2020 to mid-2021, according to the census data released Thursday.

Only 11 counties saw more births than deaths: Benton, Craighead, Crittenden, Faulkner, Lonoke, Madison, Pulaski, St. Francis, Sebastian, Sevier and Washington.

Benton and Washington counties saw the highest natural population increases, growing by 1,083 and 940, respectively.

Births outpaced deaths in Benton County, 3,445 to 2,362, and in Washington County, 3,029 to 2,089. Population growth in Northwest Arkansas drove the state's overall growth over the past decade, according to census data released last year.

In Pulaski County, 4,632 residents died from July 2020 to July 2021 and 4,948 were born -- a natural population increase of 316, census data shows.

Garland and Baxter counties saw significantly greater natural population loss than any other counties in the state, though both saw overall growth in residents.

Garland County had 627 more deaths (1,657) than births (1,030). Baxter County had 539 more deaths (854) than births (315).

Statewide, there were 38,257 deaths from July 2020 to July 2021 and 35,021 births, census data shows.

In that 12-month period, the Arkansas Department of Health reported 5,632 deaths from covid-19 in the state. However, not all those deaths would have occurred during the time span covered by the newly released census figures due to delays in reporting coronavirus fatalities.

Information for this article was contributed by Fredrick Kunkle of The Washington Post, Mike Schneider of The Associated Press and Hunter Field of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.